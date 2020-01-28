Paint stores in Grand Island and Kearney are two of 11 to soon permanently close their doors.

Earlier this month, Diamond Vogel, based in Orange City, Iowa, announced it would close its Grand Island store at 516 W. Second St., and its Kearney store at 1802 Central Ave., on Feb. 28.

The stores are two of 65 within the chain paint business.

Stores in Fremont, Norfolk and Elkhorn, Nebraska; Council Bluffs and Dubuque, Iowa; Sheboygan and Green Bay, Wisconsin; Topeka, Kan.; and Chillicothe, Mo., will also close. All stores will close because of financial underperformance, based on a press release.

Diamond Vogel human resources director David Vander Werff in Orange City, said there were different factors for the closings, including competition with big box stores.

“That would be one of the factors,” he said of the competition. “The ag economy I think also is having quite a play on it too, as the agriculture economy has not been strong.”

