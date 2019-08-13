Flooding and excessive rain has caused more than its share of problems this year in Nebraska. But despite the weather woes, on Tuesday, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Nebraska farmers will harvest a record corn crop of 1.79 billion bushels. That is up slightly from last year’s production. Acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 9.65 million acres, up 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 186 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year.
Also on Tuesday, the USDA reported that the state’s corn crop rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 60% good, and 15% excellent. Corn silking was 95%, near 99% for both last year and the five-year average. Dough was 41 percent, well behind 74% last year and 62% average. Dented was 3%, behind 16% last year and 11% average.
Nationwide, corn production for grain is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels, down 4% from 2018. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 169.5 bushels per harvested acre, down 6.9 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.0 million acres, down 2% from the previous forecast, but up less than 1% from 2018. Area planted for all purposes totaled 90.0 million acres, down 2% from the previous estimate but up 1 percent from 2018.
While corn production was estimated to be up, soybean is forecast to be down 14% from last year at 287 million bushels. Area for harvest, at 4.95 million acres, is down 12% from 2018. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from last year.
State soybean conditions were rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 62% good, and 11% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 87%, behind 96% both last year and average. Setting pods was 66%, behind from 78% last year and 76% average.
Nationwide, soybean production for beans is forecast at 3.68 billion bushels, down 19% from 2018. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 48.5 bushels per harvested acre, down 3.1 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for beans is forecast at 75.9 million acres, down 4% from the previous forecast, and down 14% from 2018. Area planted for all purposes totaled 76.7 million acres, down 4% from the previous estimate, and down 14% from 2018.
Statewide, winter wheat harvested was 90% complete, behind 97% last year and 99% average.
Nebraska’s 2019 winter wheat crop is forecast at 56.3 million bushels, up 14% from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 970,000 acres, is down 4% from last year. Record yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, up 9 bushels per acre from 2018.
The USDA reported that sorghum production of 15.5 million bushels is down 3% from a year ago. Area for grain harvest, at 165,000 acres, is down 5,000 acres from last year. Yield is forecast at 94 bushels per acre, unchanged from last year.
The state’s sorghum crop condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 70% good, and 13% excellent. Sorghum headed was 68%, well behind 90% last year, and behind 82% average. Coloring was 9%, behind 20% last year and 16% average.
Other crop production estimates for 2019, include:
— Oat production is forecast at 1.18 million bushels, down 22% from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 19,000 acres, is down 3,000 acres from last year. Yield is forecast at 62 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from 2018.
— Dry edible bean production is forecast at 2.43 thousand cwt. The average yield is forecast at 2,310 pounds per acre. Acres planted by class are as follows: Pinto, 49,400; Great Northern, 44,500; Black, 2,600; Light Red Kidney, 11,800 acres.
— Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.37 million tons, down 3% from 2018. Area for harvest, at 43,200 acres is down 900 acres from last year. Yield is estimated at 31.6 tons per acre, down 0.3 ton from a year ago.
— Alfalfa hay production is forecast at 3.42 million tons, down 6% from last year. Expected yield, at 3.80 tons per acre, is down 0.5 ton from last year. All other hay production is forecast at 2.56 million tons, down 23% from last year. Forecasted yield, at 1.60 tons per acre, is down 0.2 ton from last year.
Nebraska pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 15% fair, 66% good, and 15% excellent.