Last year was a wet year for Nebraska with an annual precipitation average of 31.33 inches, more than 7 inches above normal and third-wettest behind 1915 and 1993. The heavy rain caused record flooding and crop production problems for farmers across the state.
But despite the heavy precipitation, corn for grain production in Nebraska based on year-end surveys is estimated at 1.79 billion bushels, down slightly from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The yield of 182 bushels per acre is down 10 bushels from last year. Farmers harvested 9.81 million acres of corn for grain, up 5% from 2018.
Corn for silage production is 4.60 million tons, down slightly from last year. Silage yield of 23.0 tons per acre is up 2.0 tons from last year. Corn for silage harvested acreage of 200,000 acres is down 20,000 acres from last year. Corn acreage planted for all purposes is 10.1 million acres, up 5% from last year.
Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2019, totaled 1.48 billion bushels, up 2% from 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total, 940 million bushels are stored on farms, up 3% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 540 million bushels, are up slightly from last year.
State soybean production for 2019 totaled 283 million bushels, down 13% from 2018. Yield, at 58.5 bushels per acre, is up 0.5 bushel from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at 4.84 million acres, is down 13% from 2018. Planted acreage totaled 4.90 million acres, down 13% from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 261 million bushels, down 13% from last year. On-farm stocks of 88.0 million bushels are down 27% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks, at 173 million bushels, are down 3% from 2018.
Sorghum for grain production in 2019 is estimated at 12.1 million bushels, down 24% from 2018. Yield, at 93.0 bushels per acre, is down 1.0 bushel from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 130,000 acres, is down 24% from 2018.
Sorghum for silage production is 600,000 tons, up 173% from last year. Silage yield of 10.0 tons per acre is down 1.0 ton from last year. Sorghum for silage harvested acreage of 60,000 acres is up 40,000 acres from last year. Sorghum acreage planted for all purposes is 200,000 acres, down 30,000 acres from last year.
Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 10.3 million bushels, down 12% from last year. On-farm stocks of 1.40 million bushels are down 50% and off farm holdings of 8.92 million bushels are up slightly from last year.
Alfalfa hay production, at 3.61 million tons, is down 1% from a year earlier. The average yield, at 3.80 tons per acre, is down 0.50 ton per acre from 2018. Area harvested, at 950,000 acres, is up 12% from 2018. Alfalfa haylage and greenchop production, at 205,000 tons, is up 105% from last year. Average yield, at 4.10 tons per acre, is up 0.10 ton per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 50,000 acres, is up 25,000 acres from last year.
Seedings of alfalfa during 2019 totaled 140,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from a year earlier.
All other hay production, at 2.48 million tons, is down 26% from last year. The average yield, at 1.65 tons per acre, is down 0.15 ton per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 1.50 million acres, is down 19% from 2018. All other haylage and greenchop production, at 145,000 tons, is up 42% from last year. Average yield, at 5.80 tons per acre, is down 1.00 ton per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 25,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from last year.
Hay stocks on Nebraska farms totaled 4.20 million tons, down 7% from last year.
Other Nebraska crops:
Proso millet production in 2019 is estimated at 3.29 million bushels, up 27% from last year’s production. Yield, at 31.0 bushels per acre, is down 1.0 bushel from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 106,000 acres, is up 31% from 2018. Area planted, at 115,000 acres, is up 21% from last year.
Oil sunflower production in 2019 is 33.8 million pounds, down 1% from last year. Yield, at 1,300 pounds per acre, is down 120 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 26,000 acres, is up 8% from 2018. Area planted, at 28,000 acres, is up 12% from last year. Non-oil sunflower production of 11.1 million pounds is down 17% from last year. Yield, at 1,300 pounds per acre, is down 100 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 8,500 acres, is down 1,000 acres from 2018. Area planted, at 9,000 acres, is down 25% from last year.
Sugar beet production is estimated at 1.07 million tons, down 24% from last year. Yield is estimated at 25.4 tons per acre, down 6.5 tons from the previous year. Acres harvested are estimated at 42,100 acres, down 5% from the previous year. Area planted, at 44,000 acres, is down 1,500 acres from last year.
Dry edible bean production is estimated at 1.88 million cwt with a yield of 1,940 pounds per acre. Area harvested is estimated at 97,000 acres with total acreage planted of 120,000 acres. Beginning in 2019, chickpeas are excluded from the dry edible bean estimates.
Dry edible pea production is estimated at 667,000 cwt, down 26% from 2018. Yield is estimated at 2,300 pounds per acre, up 460 pounds from last year. Acres harvested are estimated at 29,000, down 41% from a year ago. Total acreage planted is 31,000 acres, down 47% from last year.
Potato production is 9.46 million cwt, up 2% from 2018. Yield, at 480 cwt per acre, is unchanged from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 19,700 acres, is up 400 acres from 2018. Area planted, at 20,000 acres, is up 500 acres from last year.
Grain storage capacity in Nebraska totaled 2.18 billion bushels, up 7 million bushels from Dec. 1, 2018. Total grain storage capacity is comprised of 1.20 billion bushels of on-farm storage, unchanged from last year, and 980 million bushels of off-farm storage, up 7 million bushels from last year.
