On Sunday, despite the cancellation of its 51st annual Karnival Kapers, the school still held its raffle drawing.

Winners of the raffle prizes were Alan Ixtabalan $3,000; Lisa Stava $1,000; Nancy Haney $1,000; and Doug Boon, Kathy McFarland and Janie Hoch, $500 each.

A $300 gift card was won by Randy Rowley; a 43-inch Samsung Smart HDTV was won by Fritz Anderson; a 2020-21 GICC family activities pass was won by Nellie Buchta; a Christmas gift basket was won by Ralph Seier; a Husker gift basket was won by Tammy Baca; a mom’s day off basket was won by Joan Pilsl; and a Snap On tool set was won by Marge Koziol.

The Eric and Charlene Hollister family won the tuition assistance.

The top raffle ticket-seller for the high school was Brandon Hollister, while the top seller for the middle school was Jordan Stegman.

