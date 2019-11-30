Another vehicle struck the front of a Hall County deputy’s work truck while the deputy was inside Saturday night on Highway 30, not far from Monitor Road.

The deputy was treated and released from CHI Health St. Francis. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported “with non life-threatening injuries,” said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.

The accident happened around 8 p.m.

The deputy was doing a motorist assist on Highway 30. His lights were on and his vehicle, headed east, was stopped.

“A westbound vehicle apparently slid across both lanes and struck the front of the deputy’s work truck,” Castleberry said.

There was extensive damage to the front end of the truck, Castleberry said. He believes the road was slick at the time.

