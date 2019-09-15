The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will host two town hall meetings to discuss the impact that the federal Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) will have on families.
DHHS will host meetings at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. The meetings are expected to last two hours.
Nebraska is one of only 13 states in the nation committed to full implementation of the FFPSA effective Oct. 1. The landmark legislation allows states to provide additional services to keep children safely with their families and out of foster care.
FFPSA reforms the federal child welfare financing stream to provide prevention services to families who are at risk of entering the foster care system. Nebraska has developed a five-year prevention plan to utilize FFPSA to improve prevention services and to remove fewer youth from the parental home while providing more comprehensive, evidence-based services to children and their families.
Under FFPSA, states can capture additional federal funding for programs that provide services such as in-home skills based training for parents, mental health care, including family therapy, and substance abuse and treatment programs.
