Protesters remained peaceful Tuesday night as they entered their third consecutive night of protests.
About 100 protesters showed up at the corner of First and Walnut streets, holding signs demanding justice for victims of injustice, criticizing President Donald Trump and emphasizing that black lives matter.
The protests were staged in support of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody, and other victims of injustice.
Luis Trejo, one of the organizers of the protests, said he and his fellow protesters would continue to peacefully protest “until we feel our voices are heard.”
“I just want the community to know that we stand with Minneapolis,” Trejo said. “We do not want people to be afraid to stand up for what they believe in. Yesterday (Monday), I was standing alone and I told people that I don’t care if I stand alone, I want to stand for what I believe in. What I believe is that we need justice.”
The protest began at the corner of First and Walnut with protesters holding signs and shouting phrases such as “Black lives matter,” and “No justice, no peace.” After about an hour of protesting, they made their way to the front of the Hall County Courthouse, where they laid face down on the pavement as homage to Floyd.
At the time of his death, Floyd was lying on the pavement for nearly 10 minutes, with a police officer kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, leading to his death.
“When George Floyd lost his life, he was begging for his mother and some water; none of that was given to him,” Trejo said. “He had three cops on him and one to stop the protesters from helping him. He was saying, ‘I can’t breathe.’ To prove a point, we laid there for 10 minutes because that is what he would want us to show them; he didn’t die for nothing.”
After their demonstration at the front of the courthouse, the protesters marched east on First Street, turning north on Pine Street, then west on Third Street before heading south on Elm Street and west on First Street back to the corner of First and Walnut to resume their protest.
Dwight Akins of Grand Island said he attended Tuesday night’s protest because oppression is something that he and others have faced all their lives.
“It is not really something that is always in the headlines every day. No matter what I do, it is always something that is on my mind,” Akins said. “I have experienced oppression at school events, sporting events and Cub Scouts even. It is just something I ended up going through every day.
“I think other people may think about it, but they just may not feel comfortable being given new information, accepting it and learning from it. A lot of people are usually stuck in their ways.”
Akins said his message at the protest was to spread love and to let people know that it is “not just about blacks and whites,” but people of all races and colors.
“We all need to spread love and make others feel happy,” he said.
Pete Callihan also protested at First and Walnut streets Tuesday night. He held up a sign with the names of people who have been victims of police brutality on one side and “Black Lives Matter” written on the other side.
Callihan said the goal of his sign was to raise awareness of injustice and to familiarize people with the names written on his sign and their stories.
During the protest, Grand Island police could be seen watching from a distance, but did not interfere with the protest itself. They did help direct traffic for the protesters as they marched downtown. At one point, Trejo had a friendly discussion with officers and many protesters thanked them for their efforts.
”The cooperation from GIPD was amazing and I am so proud of our police department,” he said. “They are out here helping us guide traffic and they are there to stop people who do not want us to be doing what we are doing. They will put an end to what keeps us from doing a peaceful protest.”
Trejo said he had a discussion with Police Chief Robert Falldorf prior to Tuesday night’s protest to make sure the protest was peaceful and went smoothly.
“He let us use this area (parking lot at First and Walnut streets), so we have permission to be here,” he said. “It is good because we are not blocking businesses from getting customers. Some people say they are afraid in case of riots and stuff, and that is understandable. That is why I called them (GIPD) and made sure everything was OK.”
Trejo said he and other organizers plan to continue their peaceful protests in the coming days.
“My voice is almost gone, but I will keep going until my voice is completely gone,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.