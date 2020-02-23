Decks and deck-like porches have always been attractive appendages to almost any home, and that’s true in Grand Island and Central Nebraska as much as anywhere else.
Decks vary. Most are open to the sky; some are built covered with a roof or other construction. Though some are painted or covered with siding, most are built of unpainted (but stained or treated) lumber or wood-grained composite. Decks can be quite small or very elaborate — some stretch halfway around a house, as with the deck on Roger Poppert’s home in rural Grand Island. A deck can be relatively low-cost as well as attractive, and all can be used in a variety of ways.
Larry Dethlefs has a deck on his new home in rural Phillips, in the Platte View subdivision. That deck, built of wood-grained composite, is on the second level of the rear of his home, surrounded on three sides by the house itself.
“We use our deck primarily for relaxation and also to entertain. When the weather is nice we’re out there daily,” Dethlefs said.
“Is it going to be for entertaining? Is it going to be for grilling? Are they going to have a hot tub attached to it? Are they going to have a landscape around it?” said Brandon Shada of Shada Construction of Grand Island, referring to the options for people having deck-construction work done.
“It depends on what a person wants — a work of art or something utilitarian,” said Aaron Kreifels, a partner in Dush Construction and builder of many decks.
Kreifels believes cedar is the best material to use in constructing a deck.
Jay Stewart’s home “a few miles west” of Grand Island sports a deck constructed of red cedar lumber milled from the red cedar trees common in pastures and alongside roads in Central Nebraska. At least two small sawmills in Central Nebraska produce lumber from the eastern red cedars in the area.
“There are a lot of different materials; there’s wood, there’s composite; railings vary from wood to plastic — there’s a wide array of materials,” Shada said.
Custom homes (built for a particular homeowner-to-be) often include decks, Shada said. “Spec homes” (those built before any would-be owners have contracted to buy the houses), however, seldom have a deck attached.
“A lot of builders nowadays think, ‘Why build a deck when you don’t really know what people want?’” he said.
Similar thinking applies in persons having a custom home built.
“When people are building a house, the things that are usually left off are the things built at the end: a deck, landscaping, fence,” and so on, Shada said. “I think a lot of it comes down to cost.”
“When we do decks we usually put a covering over them,” he added. “We’ll extend the roof out if we can.”
Though most decks are built by contractors, the work can also be done by an individual with the needed skills, tools and training — making sure permits are obtained and building-code requirements met, of course.
One large but uncovered deck is the one built by Roger Poppert and his father at the home of Roger and Linda Poppert, several miles north of Grand Island. They built the deck more than 20 years ago, and it’s still well-used.
“In the original house, when all the kids would come back, we were short of room,” Roger Poppert, 79, said. “So we decided in ’98 to add a 24-by-36 ‘great room’; the problem was, we didn’t have any way to get in it, so we built the deck around the house. My dad and I built this deck; it took us all summer long. Sad to say, we don’t have enough time to enjoy it like we should.”
The Popperts, now retired, remember using it when they both worked at New Holland.
“We were both working the night shift and after work we’d go out there and have breakfast in the morning. We enjoyed that,” Poppert said. “Now we go out there in the evening. Like I said, we don’t spend enough time out there, but maybe someday we will.”
Would they ever tear it off? “Definitely not,” he said. “We enjoy it, though it’s a lot work to keep it up.”
