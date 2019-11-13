Grand Island police have concluded that two people found dead at the Red Coach Inn on Sept. 9 died from an accidental overdose of methamphetamine.
The bodies of Joshua Perkins, 38, and Shannon Sybert, 37, were found in a room at the motel, which is at 3021 S. Locust St.
Autopsies performed on both concluded that acute methamphetamine toxicity was the cause of death.
“Combined with the physical evidence and a thorough investigation, the Grand Island Police Department is closing this case having found that accidental overdose was the cause of death for both parties,” says a news release.
“This is a tragic situation for the families of the deceased, and the community as a whole,” says the news release from the Police Department. “If you or someone you care about is suffering from addiction, please seek help from community resources such as the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction (CNCAA) at (308) 385-5520 or nationally from the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and help prevent death by addiction or overdose.”
