For low-income people, options are limited when seeking to purchase a home.

For just a few months each year, Habitat opens its application period for 0% interest loans based on the cost to build a modest home. The current application period closes at 4:30 p.m. March 2.

Habitat for Humanity provides opportunities for households with incomes of 30 to 70% of the median income to become homeowners. Other requirements to apply include having lived in the Grand Island area for at least the last year and to be either a permanent resident or United States citizen. As with a regular bank loan, Habitat has an application form that asks for income sources, debt and assets.

Because Habitat is a non-profit organization, there are limited resources, so only a few houses can be built in a given year. Those applicants who aren’t accepted one year may reapply the next.

Costs to build are less than that of a traditionally built house thanks to volunteers who work under the direction of a professional contractor.

Those seeking to apply will be asked to participate in a pre-screening before being eligible for an application. Applications are only available to applicants who come to the Habitat office at 502 W. Second St. during office hours or by making an appointment.

For more information, call (308) 385-5510.

