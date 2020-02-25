Two newcomers will challenge an incumbent for two Ward B seats on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.
Dave Hulinsky and Tim Mayfield have both filed to run for the GIPS board. They face incumbent Lisa Albers in their race for the two seats. Incumbent Heidi Schutz did not seek re-election.
Mayfield is employed at Five Points Bank and has three children in the GIPS district. He said he has been active in the district, volunteering on several committees.
As an alumnus of Leadership Tomorrow, Mayfield said, he is always looking for ways to get involved in and serve his community. Serving on the GIPS board would be one way to do this.
“I think the school board here is doing a fantastic job and I want to help continue that,” he said. “I also want to make sure that every student has a fair and equitable chance to get the best education they possibly can.”
Mayfield added: “I wholly support GIPS’s mission of ‘Every student, every day, a success.’ If elected, I hope to provide leadership as the district continues to navigate ongoing challenges that come along with a rapidly changing world.”
If elected to the GIPS board, he said, he hopes to be a strong advocate for students.
Hulinsky said “there is a storm coming” if LB974 passes in the Nebraska Legislature and he is running to prepare the district for what may come from the bill.
LB974, introduced by state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, would use excess state tax revenue to increase state aid to K-12 schools, as well as gradually lower the tax valuation of property for paying school taxes.
“That is going to start cutting things and unfortunately, when property taxes are the main things that fund schools, schools are going to get hit,” Hulinsky said. “They are anticipating a 13-15% reduction of property taxes and that is going to hit the schools.”
He said that while GIPS does a good job at being fiscally responsible, it needs to continue to do so in allocating its money to certain projects. If cuts need to be made as a result of LB974, he wants to ensure there is balance with needed projects, programs and curriculum not being cut.
Hulinsky said the board will also need to come together, “look at everything as a whole,” and realize that there may be some things district patrons do not want to see cut. Nonetheless, the district “cannot please everybody all the time.”
“But you need to look at everything across the board, everything in the budget and make sure that we are not cutting music programs, art programs, sports programs or extracurricular programs that are helping our students,” he said.
Hulinsky said his formal education is in teaching and that his wife, mother and grandfather were or are all teachers.
“The whole project of having a public school is all about children and we need to make sure that these kids are being listened to, whether it is through their parents, their teachers or through the administration,” he said.
