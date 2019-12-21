DANNEBROG — After Dec. 31, Tom and Carol Schroeder will no longer be the owners of the Danish Baker in Dannebrog.
The couple is selling the business to two longtime employees, Kelsey Wilson and Emily Selden, and Wilson’s husband, Justin.
Business will continue as usual.
“The bakery’s not closing. Pizza will still be made and I’ll still be around,” said Tom Schroeder, who turned 70 last month.
The Schroeders aren’t retaining any ownership. “We’re not going to be part owners, but we will help,” he said. “We’ll come on Thursday night and help make pizzas, for a while anyway.”
For the first few weeks, Schroeder will also help order supplies for the big pizza night every Thursday.
When the Danish Baker opened in 1991, Tom Schroeder had no restaurant experience, so he wasn’t a baker. And he’s not Danish.
“But Dannebrog’s not known for its veracity,” he said.
The Danish Baker, first, is a ministry. Schroeder likes to tell people about Jesus and show young people how to work.
“And the town has a place to eat,” he said.
Schroeder doesn’t look 70, probably because he’s content.
When people ask how he’s doing, he says, “Jesus loves me, my wife loves me, and I live in Dannebrog. It can’t be any better than that.”
Schroeder doesn’t think much will change at the Danish Baker.
“Not too much. The prices have to go up. Because my wife has a good job, I didn’t have to make a living,” he said.
He already increased the prices of the pizza and baked goods. But lunch and breakfast prices have to rise as well, which he has already told customers.
Breakfast is popular at the Danish Baker. In addition, “I make a few lunches,” Schroeder said.
People come in and buy cookies, kolaches and his homemade bread.
To begin with, Schroeder made cookies and easy breakfasts.
“One thing I started making pretty early was my heart attack sandwich — two fried eggs and a slice of cheese on my homemade toasted bread,” he said. “It doesn’t look like much and I thought about changing the name when the government said that eggs are good for you again, but it had such a nice ring to it.”
Those sandwiches are still popular.
“They’re really good,” Schroeder said. “Farm eggs and homemade bread makes a lot of difference.”
Most of his baked goods are sold Thursday nights, when big crowds show up for pizza. This past Thursday, he sold more than $400 worth of baked goods.
Supreme and meat pizzas are the most popular. The next is sauerkraut pizza, made with Italian sausage, mushroom, onion and sauerkraut.
When things slow down in the kitchen each Thursday night, Schroeder comes out and sings some songs with his guitar.
“And they’re Christian songs, so that works really good with the ministry part,” he said.
What is the Danish Baker’s seating capacity?
“If everybody uses Dial, I can seat 40,” he said.
Between bites, customers fill the air with aimless chatter.
“I told somebody once I never heard a conversation in here that was actually worth having,” Schroeder said.
As he delivers meals and picks up plates, he has learned to ignore little phrases he overhears — no matter how interesting.
“There’s nothing more dangerous than part of a conversation. So I don’t pay any attention to what people say,” he said.
Since it’s a gathering place, it’s only natural that rumors will start.
“I’ve had people call me and say, ‘Is this true?’ And I said, ‘It’s true somebody said it in the bakery, but that doesn’t mean it’s true,” Schroeder said.
In retirement, he plans to record the 50 Christian songs he has written. He has long been a member of an oldies rock ’n’ roll band called Revival.
Schroeder also has other plans.
“I’m going to start a procrastinating club one day. I haven’t got around to it,” said the amusing man in the railroad hat.
Schroeder grew up in Waco. Carol is from Kearney. They moved to Dannebrog from Denver in June of 1979.
It took a while for the Danish Baker to be successful. One year, Schroeder brought in $375, which basically worked out to $1 a day.
Carol Schroeder is director of the Home Health and Hospice Department at Valley County Health System in Ord.
Tom Schroeder has a simple goal.
“I want to live every day so that if God sends somebody to tell me I’ve got two months, two days, two years to live, I don’t have to run off and do something different,” he said.
Once, he told a TV interviewer, “Of all the people I know, I’m probably one of the most successful people I know.”
Success is not about money or fame. “It’s about being happy,” Schroeder said.
“But there are some rules. First of all, you have to know Jesus and have a relationship with the Lord. There’s a place in us that only he can fill. And if he’s not there, no matter what you do, it won’t make you happy,” he said. “Drugs, alcohol, fame, fortune, sex — it doesn’t make any difference.”
Even power won’t make you happy.
The second rule is you have to stay out of trouble with the law, Schroeder said.
“Then you have to have a good wife. And I believe God sends everybody the right person,” he said.
God puts those people together, Schroeder said. They might not wind up together. “But that’s not God’s fault.”
“He sent me my wife and I thank Him every day,” he said. “And I thank Him even more that He made me smart enough to know that she was the right wife. Because marrying the right woman is the most wonderful thing in the world. Marrying the wrong woman is probably one of the worst things that could ever happen to you.”
The Schroeders have a Sunday ritual. After going to church and having lunch, they have a long nap.
“We’re usually in bed by 12 o’clock, and sleep to 3 or 3:30. It’s a serious nap,” he said.
They even don their pajamas.
What if somebody bothers them? “Almost everybody we know knows not to call or knock at the door,” Schroeder said.
One of the Schroeders’ hobbies is Nebraska volleyball. Even when they’re listening on the radio, because a match is not on TV, “We still stand up for set point,” he said.
