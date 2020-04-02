Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Rodney Mendoza and Sherri Naranjo were cited early Thursday after a vehicle was witnessed being driven by Mendoza, who has a suspended license. Before the vehicle was stopped, police say it was seen traveling on a sidewalk on Washington and Third Street. Naranjo was then contacted in the driver’s seat. A consent search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and paraphernalia where Mendoza was seated, police say. He was cited for driving during suspension. possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police responded to 715 S. Locust on Wednesday in regard to a possible wanted person. When police contacted Rachel Bauman and Miranda Guardiola, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, police say. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. Bauman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Guardiola was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in six cases. There were 16 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Kevin E. Boney, 42, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 90 days in jail and 60 months of probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.