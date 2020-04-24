BROKEN BOW — Custer Economic Development Corp. has announced a stimulus package, 4-County Cash Back, designed to support small businesses in Custer County impacted by COVID-19 and, also, reward shoppers who spend their money in local businesses.
4-County Cash Back is a gift certificate program that rewards shoppers by stretching their dollars by 50% to what they purchased. As an example, a customer can purchase a $50 gift certificate for a hair stylist. Once paid for, the CEDC will issue a certificate of $75 to the shopper to spend. In addition, the CEDC will also distribute $75 to the participating business.
Certificates in increments of $50 up to $200 per store can be purchased online at 4-county-strong.myshopify.com or at Nebraska State Bank at (308) 872-2466. This program will continue until the matching funds of Custer Economic Development Corp. are exhausted.
Executive Director Andrew Ambriz said matching funds were made possible, in part, by the recent sale of the former medical clinic building donated by Dr. Leon and Dixie Books.
The first few days of the program, Ambriz explained, will focus on businesses that have been closed or partially closed by the current directed-health measures such as theaters, restaurants and bars, cosmetologists, salons, etc. Then it will expand into retail.
Ambriz noted all businesses are able to participate, however a business must opt-in by contacting him at (402) 922-0774 or custerdevelopment@gmail.com or contact Nebraska State Bank. Ambriz also added that donations are still being accepted if individuals, businesses or organizations would want to contribute, as additional funds raised would impact the community even more.
More information can also be found at www.custercountyne.com under the COVID-19 Resources tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.