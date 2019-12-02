Beginning next Monday, you’ll be able to dine on ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard in Grand Island.
Greg Saunders, one of the owners of the new Culver’s, says the restaurant will open on Dec. 9. The franchisees are Greg and his wife, Sophie; Greg’s father, Ray; and Greg’s brother, Chris.
Culver’s is just across Diers Avenue from the north Walmart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.