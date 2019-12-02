Culver's

Beginning next Monday, you’ll be able to dine on ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard in Grand Island. Greg Saunders, one of the owners of the new Culver’s, says the restaurant will open on Dec. 9.

Greg Saunders, one of the owners of the new Culver’s, says the restaurant will open on Dec. 9. The franchisees are Greg and his wife, Sophie; Greg’s father, Ray; and Greg’s brother, Chris.

Culver’s is just across Diers Avenue from the north Walmart.

