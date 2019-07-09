The new Culver’s Restaurant in Grand Island, expected to open by the end of the year, will have local ownership.
The franchisees are Greg and Sophie Saunders, Greg’s father, Ray, and Greg’s brother, Chris.
Greg and Ray live in Grand Island. Greg, who graduated from Northwest High School in 2008, recently returned to his hometown after living in Lincoln.
Greg and Sophie had been looking for an opportunity to return to Grand Island, and the Culver’s allows them to do that.
“We’re excited to be part of the town and get back here. We’re excited to bring a different menu to the city,” Greg said.
Culver’s is famous for its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard, he noted.
“The Frozen Custard is actually made in store throughout the day in small batches so its always rich and creamy,” Greg said. “We also offer our ‘Flavor of the Day’ which is our own unique flavors. There are currently around 60 different flavors of the day, which will rotate throughout each month.”
Every ButterBurger, he said, is made with fresh, never frozen beef “and always seared after you order. Then we top it with a lightly buttered, toasted bun.”
Greg and Ray haven’t owned a restaurant before. But Chris, who lives out of state, has been involved in restaurants and bars, Greg said.
The Culver’s is being built in front of the north Walmart, between Discount Tire and Mirror Image Car Wash.
It will be about 4,500 square feet, Saunders said.
If things work out, Culver’s could be open by November. “Hopefully, the rain slows up and we can get the thing opened sooner than later,” Greg said.
The restaurant is accepting applications for its management staff. Those positions may be viewed on www.Culvers.com.