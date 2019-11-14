HASTINGS — A weeklong series of events in Hastings culminates Sunday at the Hastings Cultural Festival at Hastings College’s Kiewit Gymnasium, 715 E. Seventh St.
The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by Hastings College, the Hastings Multicultural Association and the YWCA. There is no admission charge.
The Cultural Festival is designed to showcase and celebrate various cultures present at Hastings College and in the entire Hastings community, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to build community through food, music and dance from around the world.
This is the 10th year of the festival, which includes groups offering ethnic-themed performances, and a number of booths serving a variety of ethnic foods for attendees to enjoy.
With this being the 10th anniversary, the Hastings Cultural Festival connected with community partners to create a weeklong collection of events meant to celebrate the diversity of Hastings. The events began Monday and included a Train the Trainer for service providers to help and support immigrant populations, a pizza supper and film screening at Hastings Museum, a Raices de mi Pueblo performance at Central Community College-Hastings and an Interfaith Conversation by Tri-Faith Initiative.
The Adams County YWCA will host a Cultural Connect Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday that is open to the public with an RSVP to the YWCA. Partners include the YWCA, Hastings Multicultural Association and the Center for Rural Affairs.
A Cultural Connect Poetry Slam with Nebraska’s 2019 State Poet Matt Mason is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at First Street Brewing Co., 119 N. St. Joseph Ave. The event is open to the public and includes cash prizes. Partners include First Street Brewery, Hastings Community Arts Council and Nebraska Writers Collective.
