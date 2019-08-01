Tommy Gunz and Revelation Car Club will team up to present the second “Invasion on the Island,” which will run Friday and Saturday on South Locust Street.
A cruise night and kickoff activities will be presented Friday on South Locust and in the Bosselman Enterprises parking lot. A car and bike show will unfold Saturday, also in the Bosselman Enterprises lot.
Friday’s activities run from 6 to 10 p.m. A limbo contest will start at 7 p.m., followed by an automobile car burnout contest at 8. Vehicles will compete in a tug of war at 9 p.m.
Music will be provided by Good Times Sound.
Cruising will begin at about 9:30 p.m., said Adrian Sanchez, president of the Revelation Car Club.
The car and bike show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A sound competition begins at noon, followed by a motorcycle burnout contest at 12:30 p.m.
A car hop starts at 1:30 p.m. During that event, cars equipped with hydraulics will actually hop, Sanchez said.
Trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.
The event is free for spectators.
A beer garden and food specials will be offered both days.
To register, call (308) 930-9223 or send an email to revelationcarclubgi@gmail.com.
Last year’s Invasion on the Island took place at Fonner Park.
The sponsors are Auto Central, Extreme Plumbing, Starlite Motor Sports, Big 0 Tire, Country House Residence, Anderson Ford, Graham Tire, Green’s Automotive, Lebensraum Assisted Living, Texas T-Bone, New Beginnings Family Services, Revelation Auto Group and Moore-Built.
The Nebraska State Patrol will be on hand Friday and Saturday to look for drunk or impaired driving. NSP’s operation will include high-visibility saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints.
Capt. Russ Lewis, commander of Troop C, said the event has the potential to make for a fun and safe weekend for Grand Islanders. “We encourage all attendees to plan ahead if they will be drinking. There are many ways to get home without driving drunk, such as designating a driver or using a ride-sharing app,” Lewis said in a statement.
The effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $1,900 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.
Grand Island will be scene of at least two other car-related events this weekend.
The Grand Theatre’s annual car show runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday along Third Street near the theater.
On Sunday, Stuhr Museum will host the Nebraska Rod and Custom Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.