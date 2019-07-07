ST. PAUL — A crowd of 240 people saw the weekend’s final performance Sunday of the new musical about the man who inspired Grover Cleveland Alexander Days.
All three performances of the musical drew large turnouts to the St. Paul American Legion Club. People were reportedly turned away from Friday’s opening show, and there weren’t many empty seats at Sunday’s performance. We don’t know about Broadway, but it was a big hit on Howard Avenue.
The musical, directed by Carol Lowry Quandt, traces Alexander’s life from his beginnings in Elba to his standout performance in the 1926 World Series.
“It went great,” said Carter Nabity of Grand Island, who played Alexander as a young man.
Nabity, who turns 15 on July 24, noted that Quandt has been wanting to do this show “for a really long time.”
The cast and crew totaled about 30 people. Twenty of them were actors.
“We’ve just been practicing. And then Friday night it just came together,” said Nabity, who attends Northwest High School.
“It’s been one heck of a great show.”
Scott Sahling, who played Alexander as an adult, was appearing in his first play in 38 years. He played Professor Harold Higgins in Wood River High School’s production of “My Fair Lady” in 1981.
The woman who played Eliza Doolittle in that show attended Sunday’s performance. Joni Ramsey, who now lives in Lincoln, graduated from Wood River in 1982.
“You sound as good as you did back in 1981,” Ramsey told Sahling.
“I think it was wonderful,” Sahling said of the musical. “It took a little bit to get it all together. But it really turned out great. I thought Carol did a wonderful job of presenting the story.”
Sahling, 55, sings in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church. He’s also in the Wood River Community Choir. In addition, he sings for funerals “and a few weddings.”
The director thought the show turned out “amazingly well,” even though the St. Paul Legion isn’t built for theater. The conditions required cast members to change clothes in the kitchen.
Quandt, a graduate of Doniphan High School, became interested in Alexander through her daughter’s husband, Jeff Baxter. His grandmother, Elsie Baxter, was Grover Cleveland Alexander’s niece.
Alexander displayed a lot of resilience throughout this life, Quandt said.
His strengths, she noted, are characteristic of rural Midwesterners.
Those people “recover from hailstorms. We recover from tornadoes, and everybody helps out everybody else,” Quandt said. “We don’t sit and wait for somebody else to rescue us. We just get at it. We just keep going.”
Quandt wrote the script and a lot of the lyrics. Cheryl Schuett was the music director, arranger and accompanist, among other jobs. Caleb Staehr was arranger and conductor.
Quandt doesn’t know if the musical will have another performance. Putting the show together was such an adventure “I haven’t thought about tomorrow,” she said, holding flowers presented to her after the performance.
Ramsey, though, thinks the musical has a future, because it has a universal message about overcoming challenges and living out one’s dreams.
Grover Cleveland Alexander Days concluded with a community appreciation barbecue in the city park. The free meal was sponsored by Citizens Bank and Trust Co. of St. Paul, Loup City and Central City. Some of the water was provided by Howard County Medical Center.
Brandon Nowak and Ron Tubbs, members of the Grover Cleveland Alexander Days committee, said the weekend went unexpectedly well.
The musical was a “huge asset” to the weekend, said Nowak, who is co-chairman of the event.
A big goal is to make Grover Cleveland Alexander Days family-friendly, he said. It’s good to see young kids playing during the weekend.
Nineteen teams played in an outdoor volleyball tournament. Many vendors brought wares to the St. Paul Civic Center. A new fireworks display Friday night went over well, too. The weather was perfect, Nowak said.
Organizers want visitors to see how great the people of St. Paul are, he said, and to realize the town is much more than just a spot on the map.
The free meal Sunday was meant to thank everybody for pitching in to help, and to thank St. Paul residents for welcoming the traffic. The committee wanted to give a sincere thank you to the City Council, the Rural Fire Department and every business in town, Nowak said.