Crossroads Mission Avenue is currently up and running at its Grand Island facility, but says there is still much to be done.
Jerry Bumgardner, Crossroads’ executive director, said his organization has raised $2.2 million for its $3 million project to build an emergency shelter for homeless men at 1910 W. Ninth St., along with an expansion that will serve as its transitional housing.
Crossroads also hopes to renovate and expand its thrift store in Grand Island, which Bumgardner said will be a partnership with Mosaic.
There is $800,000 left to raise as part of the capital campaign. On Tuesday morning, Great Western Bank presented Crossroads with a check for $10,000.
Tanya Stephens, market president for Great Western Bank, said the banks like to give back to the communities in which its branches are located. She said campaign co-chairs Ray and Jennifer O’Connor approached the bank and it decided to make a donation to the cause.
“I think everyone who has been around Grand Island has seen that there is a homeless population in Grand Island, and we want to make sure those folks have the resources and the shelter that they need while they are going through some tough times,” Stephens said.
Bumgardner said Crossroads has been working to renovate its emergency shelter for about a year. He said there is a program manager who works at the shelter and 16 men are currently staying there.
“Upstairs, there are eight rooms and each one could accommodate two people,” Bumgardner said. “Then the basement can be renovated also, but we are leaving that for now. Right now, we can serve 24 or 25 men without the basement.”
In renovating the shelter, Bumgardner said Crossroads took everything out of the rooms to clean and sanitize them. It has also opened up its kitchen to create an open-concept area where tables can be set up for group meetings.
Bumgardner said there will also be a room at the shelter where medication will be locked away and distributed to residents as needed.
Anyone interested in donating to Crossroad’s capital campaign, or who needs its assistance, is encouraged to call them at (308) 675-1973.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.