STROMSBURG — As late November approaches, robotics teams are gearing up for the start of the 2019-20 season, with Cross County High School hosting the local opening competition on Saturday.
Doors will open to competitors at 7:30 a.m., with matches taking place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at about 3:15 p.m. Cross County High School is located at 1270 123 Road, just south of Stromsburg.
“Nebraska continues to be a leader in the competitive robotics space, with over 370 teams already registered to compete at various age levels, in upcoming tournaments. We expect that number to continue growing throughout the season,” said Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Senior Education Specialist Chad Johnson. “Competitive robotics introduces students to technical workforce skills, problem solving, teamwork and innovation.”
NPPD sponsors the open division tournaments because of the focus on innovation and opportunities in electrical engineering.
Competing teams will be randomly paired with other teams from different communities, working to complete tasks and earn points.
“These students build some amazing robots, and in addition to learning technical skills, the students learn about leadership, communication and sportsmanship — all of which are demonstrated by NPPD employees on a day-to-day basis,” said NPPD Careers Outreach Specialist Kim Liebig.
Approximately 40 teams from Aurora, Axtell, Columbus, Hampton, Henderson, Holdrege, Norfolk, Omaha, York, St. Edward and St. Paul will be competing in the tournament. Following the competition at Cross County, the next tournament will be Dec. 7 at Hampton High School.
High school and middle school teams will participate in multiple CREATE Open Tournaments powered by NPPD throughout the year. Several tournaments have already been scheduled across the state, leading up to the U.S. Open Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, next April.
