Nebraska Extension will host two crop scouting-diagnostic schools for women in early August.
The first is set for Thursday, Aug. 8, in Lexington; the second is Friday, Aug. 9 in McCook.
These schools will cover basic crop scouting techniques, pest identification, integrated pest management strategies, basic microscopy techniques, and disease diagnostics. This educational program is open to women who want a more hands-on experience to learn about crop scouting and disease diagnostics.
Both sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lexington program will be in the extension office at the Dawson County Fairgrounds; register by email or calling me at (308) 324-5501 by Aug. 6.
The McCook program will be in the 4-H meeting room at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds; register by contacting Kat Caswell at (308) 345-3390 or kcaswell2@unl.edu by Aug. 7.
Registration fee is $15 for one person and $10 for each additional person. This fee includes lunch, refreshments, handouts and additional resources for the class. This course is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
Insect update
Japanese beetles have already been spotted in corn this year.
These beetles only have one generation per year, but can cause defoliation to both corn and soybeans. They feed on leaves in the upper canopy of soybeans and cause them to appear skeletonized. An insecticide treatment may be warranted when defoliation exceeds 30% in the vegetative stages and 20% in the reproductive stages of soybean growth and development.
In corn, Japanese beetles scrape off the upper leaf surface prior to silk emergence. Once the plant reaches the reproductive stage, they begin to clip silks which can reduce successful pollination. An insecticide treatment is typically not warranted in the vegetative stages, but can be considered in the reproductive stages if the following criteria are met: 1) there are three of more Japanese beetles per ear, 2) silks have been clipped to less than 1-/2 inch, and 3) pollination is less than 50% complete.
Scout the entire field to determine if a treatment is needed as Japanese beetles tend to focus on field margins first. Insecticide options can be found in the 2019 Weed Guide that can be located your local Extension Office, or online at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/japanese-beetles.
Over the past several weeks, light traps have been installed across the state to monitor insect movements for several pests. It has recently been reported that western bean cutworm has been spotted and is on the move.
Julie Peterson’s lab in North Platte will be updating light trap data on her website (https://entomology.unl.edu/agroecosystems/western-bean-cutworm-central) so producers and agronomists can track flight patterns and be on the lookout for insect movement in the field.
Scouting is going to be important in the coming weeks as WBC tends to lay their eggs in fields that are in the late-whorl stage of development. Corn with Bt traits for WBC may help suppress feeding, but should not be relied on completely for control. Corn that doesn’t have Bt traits for WBC should use a treatment threshold of 5 to 8% of plants with eggs or larvae to warrant an insecticide application.
More information for managing western bean cutworm can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website.
Flood follow-up
Several areas in south-central and central Nebraska were hit with severe storms this month. Rainfall reports ranged anywhere from 3 inches to 10-plus inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period.
Some areas fared relatively well. Others, not so much. For some producers, the start to the growing season was delayed due to flooding. Now, they may be facing it all over again. At the beginning of the growing season, the major concerns and questions asked pertained to saturated soils and delayed planting.
With the exception of some fields taken as prevented planting, most of the fields have been planted and are growing quite well in the area. Currently the question for some producers is, how long will the crop survive in standing water?
Flooded corn: Flood damage in corn depends on several factors: 1) growth stage and development, 2) frequency and duration of flooding, and 3) air-soil temperature during flooding.
Crop survival depends on several factors including environmental stress and nutrient availability. In flooded fields or fields that have excessive ponding, lack of oxygen to the roots can be an issue and can harm plant growth and development. Less oxygen tends to mean decreased root volume, reduced water and nutrient uptake, and toxic by-products caused by microorganisms in the soil.
Corn growth and development is quite variable across the state, ranging from early vegetative stages to nearing tasseling in the next week or two. If anyone planted late, or planted corn to be chopped for silage on prevented planting acres, their corn may be at the V6 growth stage (six visible leaf collars) or smaller. If this is the case, plants can only survive under water for two to four days if temperatures are cool. Once temperatures exceed 77 degrees F, they might not survive more than 24 hours.
For corn in the V7 to V10 growth stage, their roots are more established and they are more capable to survive flooding. Research has shown that plants in this stage of development can survive seven to 10 days if temperatures are not exceeding 86 degrees F. If flooding occurs when plants are reaching pre-tassel through silking (VT—R1), yield losses may occur. This is a very sensitive time for the plant as pollination is occurring.
Excess flooding can reduce nutrient uptake and successful pollination if standing water is present longer than two to four days. Excessive flooding and water movement can lead to soil loss and nitrogen leaching. Corn plants take up about 60% of their nitrogen needs between V8 and VT/R1.
Scout fields to determine if nitrogen loss is an issue and add supplemental nitrogen via sidedress or fertigation depending on the size of the corn and equipment available.
Another major concern at this point for corn is diseases that can develop following a flood. Symptoms may not show up until later in the growing season, but certain diseases to look for in flooded fields include crazy top, fungal stalk rots, and bacterial stalk rots. Excessive rains and humid conditions may also lead to foliar fungal diseases this year, so scout early and scout often this summer.
Flooded soybeans: Flood damage in soybeans is quite similar to corn in that it depends on: 1) growth stage and development, 2) frequency and duration of flooding, 3) air-soil temperature, and 4) how quickly the field dries out after the flood.
Submerged soybeans can generally survive for 48 to 96 hours. However, this is dependent on air temperature, humidity, soil moisture, cloud cover and soil texture (how quickly it will drain). Higher temperatures and saturated soils prior to flooding increase plant mortality due to high respiration rates and less oxygen available to the roots.
If fields are flooded for four or five days, plants may develop fewer nodes and as a result will be shorter. If fields are flooded for more than six days, there may be stand and yield losses. The longer it takes a field to dry out, the more yield loss that may occur. If soybeans were at flowering, yield losses will be greater, especially on poorly drained soils. Yield losses increase once soybeans reach the R3 to R5 growth stages.
Like corn, soybeans may also be susceptible to diseases and show symptoms once floodwaters subside. Two common diseases that might be present later in the growing season include pythium seed and root rot, and phytophthora root and stem rot. Phytophthora can kill plants at any growth stage while pythium tends to subside once plants are past the V5 growth stage. Again, scouting will be important this year in fields that sustained flood damage.
Resources: For producers, homeowners and business owners who were impacted by the flood earlier this month, don’t be afraid to reach out if you need help. There are several resources available online at https://flood.unl.edu/ for people who wish to learn more about recovering after a flood. This website has information on food safety, well water safety, mental health, legal aid, insurance claims, and much more.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.