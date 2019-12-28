Nebraska Extension will be hosting crop production clinics at six locations across the state starting in January.
The clinic schedule includes:
Gering: Jan. 7, Gering Civic Center, 1050 M. St.
North Platte: Jan. 8, Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers
Beatrice: Jan. 10, Southeast Community College, Truman Center
Norfolk: Jan. 13, Lifelong Learning Center, Northeast Community College, 601 E. Benjamin Ave.
York: Jan. 14, Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave.
Mead: Jan. 15, Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center
Specific topics may vary between locations, but general topics include soil fertility, soil water and irrigation, insect pests, plant diseases, weeds, cropping systems, agribusiness management and marketing updates. Pesticide applicator license recertification for commercial/non-commercial and private applicators will be available. CCA credits are available.
The 2019 proceedings, location information, and registration information can be found online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.
Questions about any of the clinic locations, topics, or registration can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension Educator, at (402) 472-5411 or caproctor@unl.edu.
Nebraska Crop Management Conference
Nebraska Extension will be hosting its Crop Management Conference on Jan. 22 and 23 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
This conference offers sessions over a two-day period for information pertaining to crop production. Research-based information will be shared by experts from Nebraska and surrounding states on crop production, soil and water management, pest management, agricultural economics and climate analysis.
Commercial, non-commercial and private pesticide license recertification will be available during this event. If you wish to recertify as a private or commercial/non-commercial applicator, trainings will be available both days. Those applying are not required to attend both days of the conference to meet certification requirements. Chemigation training and CCA credits are also available.
The conference agenda, accommodations, registration fees, and registration can all be found online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/NCMC.
Questions about the conference can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension Educator, at (402) 472-5411 or caproctor@unl.edu.
It’s hard to believe how fast 2019 has gone by this year with 2020 just around the corner. Wishing everyone a warm, safe and blessed holiday season and looking forward to what 2020 has in store!
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
