The Grand Island Crisis Center will host its second annual “Sprinkles of Hope” bake sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, in the Conestoga Mall at the south side by Santa Claus.
Treats include breads, cookies, popcorn, snack mixes and cinnamon rolls. The center thanks supporters of the nonprofit organization who make many of these homemade goods.
The Crisis Center, serving Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties, schedules the event to help raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault in the community. Also, the proceeds help the center with the continuation of services for survivors and offenders. Services provided include support groups for children and adults, emergency transportation and financial assistance, safe shelters, legal support and intervention and educational programs.
Crisis Center advocates are available 24/7 to help provide services to those in need. The Crisis Center is located at 2251 N. Webb Road and can be reached by calling (308) 381-0555.
