In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, one local organization is serving its clients remotely.
On Sunday, the Crisis Center announced it is temporarily keeping its doors closed to the public whenever possible.
Executive Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold said the decision was made due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Grand Island community. While the office is open to services, the organization is urging people to utilize its services remotely if they can.
“We are open to services, but are asking people to call versus coming in to our office for their protection, as well as our team members that are in the office,” Schwieger-Arnold said. “We want to keep everyone safe and be mindful of what our community is leading us to do.”
She said that most of the Crisis Center’s staff is working from home, with an answering service working to direct calls to those at home when needed. She said there are “at least two people” working at the office.
They are “respecting the 6-foot rule and wearing gloves and masks as needed,” Schwieger-Arnold said.
“We have a note on our front door to call if at all possible, but we also will have people come in if that is the only option for their needs. We have always had at least one person in our office and plan to continue to do so.”
Schwieger-Arnold said the Crisis Center is seeing an increase in clients utilizing its services via phone and coming into the office.
“Last week was a little slower than the previous week,” she said. “This week is starting out a bit busier and we are sheltering with much safety included. We continue to do help with food, bills — if we have funds for specific help — and more.”
As the Crisis Center staff works remotely with its clients, Schwieger-Arnold said the organization will continue to ensure they are in a safe environment.
“When they come to our office and/or call us, we go through an intake (process) to ensure their safety. We also provide a safety plan,” she said. “We offer our safe shelters to the victims and their children, but cannot force them to be sheltered. At times, they go back home, which isn’t our hope, but we can’t control what the victims do.”
Schwieger-Arnold said the Crisis Center is “blessed” that its staff have the ability to work from home and have access to all the tools necessary to do their jobs.
She emphasized the organization will continue to help people “as we always have.”
“We will continue to shelter with heightened cleanliness and resources,” Schwieger-Arnold said. “I feel we are doing our part that the community is asking us to do for the safety of those that need our services and our team.”
If an individual needs the Crisis Center’s services, either in person or remotely, she said they can call the office at (308) 382-8250, message the organization on Facebook or — if necessary — come to the office. Individuals can also call the 24-hour crisis line at (308) 381-0555.
“Overall, we are here to help during this crisis,” Schwieger-Arnold said. “We understand the need for our services and we want to help during this already stressful time for all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.