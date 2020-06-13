Births
LYNN — To Micheal and Danielle (Bower) Lynn of Grand Island, twins, a son and daughter, born June 8, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
— A woman reported a Thursday night assault in which her apartment key was taken. The woman said Devon Wicks struck her in the face, put his knee into her neck to the point she could not breathe and took her apartment key after the assault while her children were present. The alleged crime occurred at 3121 N. Front St. Wicks was arrested for third-degree domestic assault (with five prior convictions), assault by strangulation, robbery and two counts of intentional child abuse.
— Andy Znamenacek reported that someone took his black 1999 GMC Suburban Thursday when it was parked on the street at 510 S. Stuhr Road. The case is open.
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 14 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
