ALDA — “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019,” a documentary film, will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.

The program is presented as part of the Trust’s “Potluck Speaker Series.” Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share; the meal will start at 6:30 p.m.. There is no admission charge.

Crane Trust is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda.

For more information, call (308) 382-1820.

