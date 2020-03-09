ALDA — March weekends are going to be busy ones for the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center south of Alda.
The center’s Wild About Nebraska Speaker Series kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, with a showing of the NET documentary “Follow the Water.” The film tells the story of the Platte River Basin.
A program at 2 p.m. Sunday will feature Deb Miller from Fontenelle Forest who will bring some live raptors with her.
Other programs on the schedule include:
Friday, March 20: Bill Wallauer with the Jane Goodall Institute, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 21: Art show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; artist reception, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 22: Art show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A special program at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 will feature a “Crane Update” from George Archibald, co-founder of the International Crane Foundation.
The series will wrap up on Saturday, March 28, with presentations from Crane Trust staff members from 1 to 4 p.m. The schedule includes:
1 p.m.: “Habitat and Forage Ecology of Wading Birds,” with an “Update on Sandhill Crane Abundance During Spring Migration Staging in Nebraska,” by Andrew Caven, director of conservation research.
1:45: “Poo’s Clues: Examining Demographic Variation and Treatment Effectiveness,” by Josh Wiese, habitat ecologist.
2:30: “Thinking Outside the Otter Box: Adaptability and Success of River Otters in Nebraska,” by Jenna Malzahn, wildlife biologist.
3:15: “Crane Trust Bison and Land Management,” by Timothy Smith, director of land management.
In addition to the special programs, folks from the Miletta Vista Winery north of St. Paul will offer wine tastings at the visitor center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through March 28.
There is no admission charge for any of the programs.
Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda.
March hours are: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; the trail is usually open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but may vary to protect roosting and/or loafing cranes in the area.
For more information, contact the center at (308) 382-1820 or check online at www.cranetrust.org
