ALDA — Deb Marrow Miller will speak about her experiences as a raptor recovery volunteer, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.
The program is presented as part of the “Potluck Speaker Series. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. There is no admission charge.
Crane Trust is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda.
For more information, contact Billie at volunteer@cranetrust.org
