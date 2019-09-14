ALDA — Deb Marrow Miller will speak about her experiences as a raptor recovery volunteer, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.

The program is presented as part of the “Potluck Speaker Series. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. There is no admission charge.

Crane Trust is located at 9325 S. Alda Road, just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda.

For more information, contact Billie at volunteer@cranetrust.org

