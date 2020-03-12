The Crane Trust, making a tough decision because of the business it does every March, has closed its doors until the first week of April.
Because of coronavirus fears, the facility shut down Wednesday night.
“We don’t know of anybody that’s been there that has the coronavirus, so this is kind of proactive,” said Chuck Cooper, the Crane Trust’s chief executive officer.
But with 30,000 people going through the Nature Center every March, “it’s going to happen,” Cooper said.
“We did get contacted that one of our guests had been near somebody who has it,” but no one who’s been to the facility has been tested, he said.
Still, “we just all of a sudden felt very vulnerable.”
It was a difficult decision to close, “because we raise half a million dollars this month. This is a big portion of the money we raise for the whole year, to do our work.”
But, thinking about “our friends and guests” as well as volunteers and staff, “we just had a responsibility” to close.
At this point, the Crane Trust will reopen around April 4. But reopening could happen sooner or later than that, depending on how things go.
Things were looking good for this month. “It had the makings for just a wonderful crane season,” Cooper said.
In addition to a lot of cranes, “We’ve already seen whooping cranes. It’s pretty sad,” Cooper said of the decision.
Bookings have been good. “We were packed the rest of the month.” Crane Trust is in the process of contacting those people to tell them about the shutdown.
Normally, the bird-watching location entertains international visitors. But no one had made reservations from overseas this year.
For the most part, the Crane Trust is empty. “There’s a couple of staff out there, but we sent a lot of people home,” he said
