Last year in February, the Grand Island area was in the midst of a prolonged cold spell that led to the massive flooding that took place in March.
That weather disaster impacted all of Central Nebraska, including the Crane Trust, which during March hosts thousands of visitors from around the world who come to see one of nature’s great spectacles with the annual migration of sandhill cranes.
According to Chuck Cooper, Crane Trust president/CEO, everything is on track as the Crane Trust works its way to opening day of the sandhill crane viewing season on March 1.
“There is a lot of water in the river, but it is going well,” Cooper said. “The river is still up. While I’m glad there is still water, we want those islands for the cranes to land in. The river is still pretty full.”
As many as a half million sandhill cranes converge on the Platte River in Central Nebraska starting in mid-February through mid-April. They fly in from their winter grounds in Texas and New Mexico and stop for about a week or more to fatten up on loose corn in the surrounding agricultural fields. During their time here, the cranes roost at night along the Platte River, congregating on sandbars for safety from predators.
The Crane Trust owns land along the Platte River off of the Alda Road exit on Interstate 80, where its Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center is located, and its headquarters is several miles south on Alda Road from the visitors center. On property it owns along the river, it has built a number of blinds where visitors come in the early morning and late evening to watch the cranes on the sandbars.
When the river is too high, it submerges the sandbars and limits the amount of river area where the cranes can roost overnight. One of the duties of the Crane Trust on a year-round basis is to clear the Platte River of debris, including plants such as phragmites, that can overwhelm a river’s ecosystem and make it difficult if not impossible for cranes to roost along the river.
Last year, Central Nebraska experienced extremely cold weather during February and into early March that made for difficult roosting conditions for the cranes, Cooper said. Temperatures during February averaged 11 degrees below the 30-year-average.
“During the first week of March the river was frozen solid,” Cooper said. “I have a photo of cranes landing on the ice. We saw the cranes lying on the ice because it was so cold, as the ice was warmer than the air. There were a lot of things last year that we hadn’t seen before.”
He also said some flocks of the cranes roosted in nearby fields because of the frozen condition on the Platte River.
This year, through mid-February, the National Weather Service in Hastings forecasts much warmer weather than in 2019, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s and lows in the lower 20s.
It was so cold, with unsafe conditions for visitors, that the Crane Trust canceled blind tours during the first week of March. And during the crane viewing season, much of Central Nebraska was flooded as a result of warm conditions that quickly melted snow on frozen ground and rain of more than 3 inches throughout the area.
While this year’s blind tours are scheduled beginning March 1, the VIP tours that the Crane Trust offers will be delayed until March 6 as a precaution in case the area suffers through another extremely cold spell, Cooper said.
Last year’s weather hasn’t been a factor in keeping people away from the Crane Trust tours as Cooper said their VIP cabin reservations are 90% full.
It also didn’t keep the cranes away last year as toward the end of March, they counted a new record high sandhill crane total for their survey, which has been conducted since 2002 and covers the Central Platte River Valley between Chapman and Overton. The count showed nearly 670,000 sandhill crane in the area.
The 2020 migration season has begun. Canadian geese numbers are on the rise in the area and hundreds of thousands of snow geese will begin to journey into the Platte River area of Central Nebraska, followed by the sandhill cranes, whooping cranes and many other migrating bird species through June.
“The geese are arriving and the cranes are not far behind,” Cooper said. “It will be a good year and numbers should be back to normal. We will have some cold days, but I don’t think we will see anything like we saw last year.”
One of the big changes this year at the Crane Trust, he said, is that they have added a public viewing blind along the Platte River.
“We will be able to handle almost twice the number of tours out of the Nature Center that we normally have,” Cooper said.
They have doubled the capacity to accommodate up to 100 guests per day for their morning and evening tours.
“In past years, we have had to turn people away because we were full all the time,” Cooper said.
Those tours are available at $40 per person. The blinds are located at river’s edge to allow the visitors to see the roosting cranes up close and personal.
To register for a tour, visit www.cranetrust.org/visit/crane-viewing-tours.
Each tour lasts approximately two and a half hours. They include a presentation on the Great Sandhill Crane Migration at the Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center before departing for the tour. Visitors will need to be able to walk up to 10 minutes over uneven terrain to reach the blind. Children must be at least 12 years old and be accompanied by an adult to participate in a viewing blind tour.
The trust also offers a variety of other experiences and viewing opportunities, including an overnight VIP guest program, photography workshops and tours, and a $15 evening footbridge crane tour.
Along with viewing the cranes, the Crane Trust also has an ever expanding herd of more than 130 bison on its property for visitors to view.
