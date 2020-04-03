Effective Monday, Crane Public Transit will provide service for essential trips in addition to those for medical purposes.
Riders may begin booking trips immediately. The phone number is (308) 646-0069,
On March 16, Crane announced its service had been reduced to serving those seeking medical services.
A news release this week from Crane stated, “It is strongly suggested that public transit is only utilized for essential services, those which cannot be performed in any other capacity, such as online or over the phone. Use of public transit for social and other nonessential purposes is strongly discouraged. Anyone who is experiencing, or has been near someone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should follow call-in protocols with medical professionals, and should not attempt to use public transit.”
At a COVID-19 update Wednesday, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele stressed that people should use the transit service only to make essential trips.
“The people at Crane Transit have told me that they work very hard to disinfect the buses,” Steele said.
Crane’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Crane Public Transit serves the residents of Hall County with a “portal-to-portal, demand-responsive service” operating within Grand Island and the communities of Alda, Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan.
