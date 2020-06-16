CRANE Public Transit is relaxing COVID restrictions.
Services will no longer be restricted to essential purposes only.
The announcement was made Monday, the same day Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state would be going to Phase 3 directed health measures and Central Nebraska would go to Phase 2 DHMs starting June 22.
Grand Island entered Phase 1 DHMs on June 1.
“We had early on restricted trips to essential purposes only, and now that things are opening back up again, Public Transit will no longer have that restriction,” Charley Falmlen, transit program manager, said.
A definition for “essential purposes” had not been set during the restriction.
CRANE was inspired to make the change as restaurants and dining rooms began to open again, among other social businesses.
“People were able to make trips and make decisions about where they needed to go and what was essential to them,” Falmlen said. “Lifting the restriction will just allow people to really use the service again for purely social purposes.”
CRANE Public Transit services are provided by Senior Citizens Industries Inc. of Grand Island.
During the pandemic, requests for CRANE services slowed.
“Ridership has been pretty unpredictable from day to day,” Falmlen said. “They’re really not too sure if it’s going to be a slow day or a busy day, but our service provider has done a fantastic job of adapting and sending drivers home if needed.”
Masks are not required of passengers, but are requested.
Daily sanitization will continue, Falmlen said, and a new maintenance tech position has been added to lead those efforts.
“With changing procedures and changing sanitization practices, it seems like weekly we were learning something new and having to change something and add something in,” Falmlen said.
No infections among CRANE’s drivers and staff have been reported.
CRANE has not been impacted too greatly by the pandemic, Falmlen said.
Though fares have gone down, fuel and staffing costs have also decreased.
“We aren’t an income-generating body. We’re a service,” she said. “A large portion of our funding comes from the federal government and the remainder comes from the city and the state. Our funding is set out and locked.”
There has been demand for CRANE to return to normal operations, Falmlen said.
“There’s been questions from riders and officials, and managers of various organizations,” she said. “Everyone’s really trying to be able to plan their reopening, as well, so they need to know what’s available and not for their employees or clients to use.”
She added, “It’s really been uncharted waters.”
