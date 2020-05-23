The Community Redevelopment Authority has approved the redevelopment contract and property transfer that will allow the vacant Grand Island Veterans Home campus to go to the White Lotus Group and its agency, the HELP Foundation.
“This has been a project we’ve been working on since before the veterans home closed and moved to Kearney,” said Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity.
White Lotus plans to reuse some of the buildings at 2300 and 2206 W. Capital Ave. for housing, some for nursing home care, and the buildings in the middle potentially as student or intern housing.
The $50 million redevelopment will be called the Grand Island Liberty Campus, and have 100 units targeted to senior citizens, with a preference for veterans and spouses of veterans.
Proposals were reviewed from four different entities, and White Lotus was selected by the CRA in September as the best suited for receiving the property.
“Then a lot of it was just figuring out the mechanics of how to get the property from the hands of the state to White Lotus Group,” Nabity said.
The property was given by the state to the CRA, and the CRA gave it to White Lotus.
“There wasn’t a way for the state to give it directly to White Lotus Group, but they could give it to the CRA,” Nabity said. “Back in March, the City Council passed a redevelopment plan for the property that allowed the CRA to accept the property and give it away.”
The veterans home campus has been a “significant employer and significant piece of history in Grand Island,” he said.
“The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home has been out there since the 1880s. Losing it left a hole right there,” Nabity said. “There’s a lot of infrastructure and buildings in place, and we want to reuse those and, ideally, honor the veterans history as part of that.”
He added, “It was a real opportunity to benefit the community.”
White Lotus plans to take possession of the property by June 30.
“They are anticipating it will take about a year to get final plans and all of the finances in place to move forward with the project,” Nabity said.
Though the CRA approved the transfer of the property at a special meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday, that is not the final step in the process.
“There is a contingency on the contract with the HELP Foundation,” Nabity said. “They need to do an environmental review of the property and make sure there’s nothing unknown that would stop them from doing the project they’re proposing.”
White Lotus has until June 30 to get that review back, consider it and close on the property.
“If the review comes back and there’s significant issues, they have the ability to back out and so does the CRA,” he said.
Nabity is glad the property will continue to be an active part of the community.
“I am excited to see this moving forward,” he said. “It has been a long trek to get it this far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.