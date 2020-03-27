Lori Cox stepped down as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair Friday because of health reasons and will act as a senior consultant to the fair, effective immediately.
Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair facility director, was named interim executive director.
The Nebraska State Fair board met in a special meeting on Friday. An earlier meeting was supposed to take place this month, but was canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus. At Friday’s special meeting, most of the board members attended online via Zoom. Those at the State Fair office at Fonner Park were spaced apart as a coronavirus safety precaution.
There were several items that were postponed until the board’s April meeting before the board went into an executive session to discuss a “personnel matter to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.”
After several hours in executive session, the board resumed their public meeting to consider Cox’s employment contract.
Board member Dawn Caldwell read a resolution that said, due to concerns over Cox’s health, the Nebraska State Fair Board and Cox mutually agreed that she will transfer from her executive director position to a senior consulting position effective Friday.
The resolution said that as executive director, Cox “discovered and reported serious instances of potential waste, fraud and abuse in financial management and accounting of the Nebraska State Fair, and the board finds her experience and knowledge helpful and desires that she continue to assist in her consultant position in any investigation as may be requested by the Nebraska State Fair Board and/or relevant investigative authorities, and provide consulting services helpful to the putting on the 2020 fair.”
The resolution also thanked Cox for “her accomplishments in managing the Nebraska State Fair in 2018 and 2019, including increasing sponsorships by 53%, having the foresight to purchase rain insurance, creating a crisis-management plan which resulted in successfully transporting more than 280,000 patrons to the 2019 fair, initiating a system of presales which has greatly increased revenues and saving the State Fair from deep financial losses, incorporating the Aksarben Stock Show as a part of the State Fair while building an exceptional relationship with the Aksarben Foundation, and for assembling an excellent staff which will continue her exemplary leadership.”
The board also agreed to issue a Certificate of Appreciation to Cox for her “meritorious service as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.”
As senior consultant to the fair, Cox will be paid her same monthly salary and health insurance benefits through Jan. 18, 2021, as well as accrual of PTO and other benefits, along with a monthly cellphone allowance.
Before the vote, board member Jeremy Jensen asked board chairman Beth Smith if Cox could address the board. Smith said the vote needed to proceed with the vote on the resolution and that the resolution, which was agreed to between Cox and the board, spoke enough to the situation without Cox addressing the board.
Because Smith didn’t allow Cox to address the board, Jensen and two other board members voted against the resolution, which passed by a 7-3 vote.
After the vote, Smith made a motion to name Parr, a long-time employee of the Nebraska State Fair since its days in Lincoln, as interim executive director.
Nine members of the board voted to name Parr the interim director. Jensen abstained from voting only to say that he was not happy about what went on during the executive session.
Beginning March 13, Cox took a medical leave of absence citing health concerns.
Cox, 50, was named the fair’s executive director in January 2018.
Smith also said during the meeting that there is an ongoing investigation being conducted concerning possible irregularities involving State Fair finances that also includes the Nebraska State Patrol investigating a situation involving a computer that had information wiped from it. Because it is an ongoing investigation, Smith said the board could not make any other comments concerning the investigation until it is completed.
Jensen also asked that the board investigate possible irregularities concerning payments to certain State Fair vendors. He also wanted Cox to be a part of the investigation as she had helped expose those concerns.
Smith said the board will address Jensen’s concern at their April meeting and agreed that Cox should be part of that investigation.
