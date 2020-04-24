HASTINGS — A critical COVID-19 patient at Mary Lanning Healthcare was scheduled to receive a trial plasma treatment Thursday.
Dr. Adam Horn, MLH laboratory medical director, announced the hospital was administering plasma from someone who had recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment to one of its critically ill patients.
MLH is among the first in the state and the first in the region to administer the convalescent plasma treatment, which is still in the trial stage.
Horn said he and Drs. Daniel Brailita, Matthew Stritt and Abel Luksan were working together to provide the treatment, which is new and being done mainly in larger medical centers.
“There is limited data to show that there may be a benefit,” Horn said.
“This is one more potential avenue for therapy.”
Through research, Horn was able to gain access to the treatment through a trial study at Mayo Clinic.
He then was able to access the plasma product through the American Red Cross.
Horn stressed the convalescent plasma supplies are still a limited resource so not all patients will be able to access the study. He urged anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to check the American Red Cross website to see whether they are a candidate for donating plasma.
“This is only for patients who are critically ill and meet all the criteria as judged by the healthcare provider,” Horn said.
“Right now, we are among the first to provide this.
“Hopefully as the supply grows, we will be able to continue to offer it.”
MLH has 11 COVID-19 patients, with four on ventilators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.