During April, Dan Naranjo didn’t even want to answer the phone, because COVID-19 was claiming so many lives.
In a normal month, his funeral home serves 15 to 20 families. But in April, All Faiths Funeral Home handled the deaths of 42 people. Twenty-four of the deaths were related to COVID-19.
Not only did the coronavirus cause an upturn in deaths, but also it temporarily altered the way funerals are carried out. Larger gatherings were forgotten or postponed. Funeral directors have had to take numerous precautions because of the deadly virus.
Staying safe
Limiting funerals to 10 people or fewer affected the way in which friends and families said goodbye to loved ones.
The virus has “not allowed people to have their normal time to have friends involved with their grieving,” said Derek Apfel of Apfel Funeral Home.
Because memorial services have been limited, people who knew the departed “can’t get together,” Apfel said. “They can’t be with friends. They can’t hug loved ones. They can’t look people in the eye and say, ‘I’m there for you, I’ve got your back, I’ll do whatever I can for you.’
“It’s sad,” Apfel said.
It’s never a good time to have a loved one die, “but now is just a really, really bad time, because we don’t get that closure that we need to have.”
In the changed circumstances, Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services is “just trying to do the best we can” in helping families, and taking “care of our staff as well as our community,” said funeral director/manager Kelley Sheridan.
Some families are restricting funerals to immediate family and livestreaming the services.
But many are opting to wait until a later date to have services. That way, they can welcome neighbors, friends and “all of their family,” Sheridan said.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul hasn’t had a COVID-19 case, “but it’s raised havoc with our families and how we try” to serve them, Dan Peters said.
He’s working with a dozen families who are waiting to do normal memorial services later.
Some of the families have had cremations or burials with the family attending. The full memorial services will take place this summer or fall.
About a week and a half ago, Peters had its first full funeral, which took place in Greeley County. That service was limited to family. The 25 who attended were spaced throughout the church. Everyone wore a mask.
There was no receiving line, no luncheon and no guest book to sign. “Yeah, it’s definitely a different world,” Peters said.
Many families that had visitation and a graveside service are planning to have visitation again prior to a memorial service down the road, said Trish Curran of Curran Funeral Chapel.
The vigil service will take place the night before the memorial service and include a rosary. Many of those families are Catholic.
Some of the deaths Curran has handled have been COVID-related, and some have not.
One of the first COVID-related deaths Naranjo handled was the passing of his own father, Frank. The 92-year-old died March 30 at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Handling his father’s death “really gave me even a more empathetic understanding of what families are gong through,” said Naranjo, who added that his father was “my hero.”
From March until now, All Faiths Funeral Home has served 29 families in which COVID-19 has played a part in a loved one’s passing.
The coronavirus has taught funeral homes to think outside the box, Naranjo said. “Sometimes we have to be creative in how families honor their loved ones.”
Livestreaming funerals has helped people honor a loved one or a family and helped celebrate a person’s life “just in a different way,” he said.
More than 3,000 people have viewed the funeral of Naranjo’s father online.
Even though only 10 people were in the chapel for the funeral of Naranjo’s father on Easter Sunday, family members felt they had been “able to honor my father in a private way. We felt complete,” Naranjo said.
Naranjo said the 10-person restriction has been lifted. But when it was effect, it left some families missing “a sense of completeness,” he said.
‘Beautiful’ celebrations
While funeral homes have made to make changes to protect one another, they’ve seen some “beautiful things come out of this” in celebrating the lives of the departed, Naranjo said.
During the pandemic, a retired schoolteacher passed away, though not of COVID-related causes.
Some of her co-workers gathered in the All Faiths parking lot while family members attended the funeral inside. They watched the service on their phones and tablets. Tied to the bumpers of their cars were balloons, which were released after the service.
One of the most heart-wrenching services Naranjo presided over took place on Tuesday. A husband and wife had died at a Lincoln hospital of causes related to the virus. For Naranjo, ”it was just really a hard thing to see two caskets in my chapel at one time.”
The height of the pandemic was a difficult time for All Faiths. Not only did the funeral home contend with a greater number of deaths, but also one of the funeral directors was on maternity leave.
Larger funeral homes are able to have staff members work at different times. But All Faiths is small enough “that all of us have to be here at the same time serving the families,” Naranjo said.
“I’ve got to tell you during that time and even today, my morning and evening prayer is for God to place his veil upon myself and our employees just so we can continue to serve our families,” he said.
For some families, the pandemic has presented “a really difficult hardship,” Naranjo said.
Some immigrant families, for instance, “have wanted to send their loved ones back to their country of origin,” Naranjo said.
But even in normal times, a body cannot be shipped to the country of origin if the person died of a contagious disease.
All Faiths tries to “serve families the best we can,” Naranjo said.
But the funeral home sometimes has to to tell families what is possible and what is not. “And I know that’s been really difficult for some of the families we have served during this time,” Naranjo said.
Burials
Naranjo hasn’t been worried about the embalming process because properly trained funeral directors know to treat every death as a possible case of infectious disease.
Shortly after Naranjo became a funeral director 37 years ago, the AIDS epidemic occurred. Even though AIDS never became a pandemic, it taught funeral directors that “you just never know who’s going to be a carrier of anything,” Naranjo said.
Some families have chosen immediate burials, in which the bodies are not embalmed. For the service, the decedent is placed in the casket and the casket is closed.
With churches closed, pastors have presided over some services at funeral homes.
“So many services that would have been at churches have been held here in our chapel instead,” Naranjo said.
Even though the death rate has declined, people still need to be on guard against a second wave.
“Until a vaccine is found, we have to show great caution,” Naranjo said, because the numbers could easily spike again.
Even though the 10-person limit has been lifted, All Faiths has still been spreading attendees out, keeping families separate from other families.
“When churches open up, that’s what they’re going to do,” Naranjo said.
Like everyone else, funeral directors are anxious to return to a life without COVID-109.
“I just want it to go away,” Peters said. “I want life to go back to normal.”
