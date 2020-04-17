Concerns and uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic were reflected in the State Fair’s budget that was passed by its board of directors at its April meeting Friday in Grand Island.
While the pandemic is impacting State Fair planning, Jaime Parr, interim State Fair director, said, “The 2020 Nebraska State Fair, at this time, is not canceled or postponed.”
“We are moving forward as planned for the dates Aug. 28 through Sept. 7,” she said.
Parr said the State Fair staff is closely monitoring the COVID pandemic situation as it evolves on a daily basis.
But it is business as normal as far as planning for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair (as far as normal can be when it concerns the virus), she said.
Parr is a more than 20-year veteran of the Nebraska State Fair. She was appointed interim director last month when Lori Cox stepped down as State Fair director.
Cox still serves as a consultant for the fair.
Along with planning for this year’s fair, Parr and her staff are also compiling information into the ongoing investigation of possible past financial irregularities concerning payments to vendors and others financial concerns.
Board member Jeremy Jensen of Grand Island told the board that as a result of the past spending concerns, the State Fair has implemented policies promoting better transparencies and accountabilities among staff.
Last year, because of weather problems, the fair lost $1.4 million in revenue and incurred additional unbudgeted expenses.
The budget passed by the fair board Friday projects a $500,000 gain this year, though unknowns exist, such as weather problems and uncertainty about COVID-19. A couple other unknowns facing the fair’s budget are the state lottery contribution and how the virus will impact the city of Grand Island’s budget and its annual contribution to the fair.
“I want to thank the entire State Fair staff and our team as we have come together quite a few times and in quite a few different ways,” Parr said. “Everybody is pitching in and working towards our goals. We making progress and looking forward to this year‘s fair.”
Laura Hurley, who is doing State Fair sponsorships, told the board that more than $800,000 in sponsorship fees have been sold. She said that they are about $31,000 short of their budgeted goal.
Hurley said that they have another possible $150,000 in sponsorship fees that are still in negotiations.
”The one thing that I have been stressing to all of our sponsors is that it’s not only how honored we are that they continue to support us, but how adamant and how confident we are that we are going forward with this fair,” she said.
Hurley said they are taking into account safety precautions and doing what is right for people.
“But for so many, this fair has to happen, so our job here is to make sure that we are doing everything that we can and that, if at all possible, this fair happens in a great way,” she said.
Hurley said sponsors have been accommodating and agreeable and “everybody understands the situation that is out there and that everybody has great confidence and support of the Nebraska State Fair.”
She said the fair has 18 new sponsors.
Parr told the board that they have worked on a new agreement with Wade Shows, which provides the carnival entertainment. The carnival was one of the bright spots at last year‘s fair as it was profitable despite the weather problems.
Parr said the new agreement with Wade Shows will include new features such as digital ticketing, ride promotions and advanced sales options.
“It also discusses the number of rides and games,” she said. “There is a signing bonus if the fair decides that we should go ahead with this contract.”
The current contract with Wade Shows expires at the end of this year. The new contract is for five years.
Board members wanted to review the contract and are expected to decide by the next meeting.
Parr said the fair has six nights of concerts planned; a couple of them will feature more than one performer. The concerts that have been announced started out doing well, but ticket sales have since slowed due to COVID-19.
Concerts announced include the country bundle of Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Clay Walker and Clint Black. The rock concert features Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot. Parr said the older Nebraskans’ concert, which features multiple performers, has not been announced.
Another one is a rock show that they hope to announce May 8, but many artist’s schedules are currently in flux, she said.
The concerts announced for the State Fair were done prior to the outbreak.
Parr said the cost of the six concerts is $700,000, which is $150,000 less than the allotted budget.
“We are moving forward and are optimistic and hopeful and planning for full events,” she said.
Parr said all the other entertainment acts — such as stage and strolling acts, parades and more — are coming together.
Beth Smith, State Fair board chair, complimented Parr and her staff for their planning efforts.
“As as interim director, Jaime more than stepped up to the task,” Smith said. “She has a great calm and diplomatic demeanor. Her longtime historical knowledge of the fair has proven so useful. She is working around the clock. I am so grateful for her efforts.”
She also praised the staff, who she called “amazing and their heart is with the fair.”
“They have this deep commitment to the fair and I’m so grateful for that,” Smith said.
She said the safety of fair patrons is their top priority.
“We will continue to monitor the situation day-by-day, week-by-week and month-by-month,” Smith said.
