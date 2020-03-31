The Central District Health Department reports there are now a total of 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district, more than double the previous total of six.
Fourteen of the cases are in Hall County and one is in Hamilton County.
The total number of tests administered is not known since various labs, both private and public, are processing tests. The increased number of positive tests is concerning but not unexpected, the health department said in a news release.
“We will continue to monitor the number of positive cases in our three-county area, and take necessary actions to protect our community,” Health Director Teressa Anderson said in a statement.
Anderson reminds community members that social distancing is the responsibility of everyone all the time. Fresh air and sunshine are great both physically and mentally, but there are limits, Anderson said. It is not possible to play games like basketball or soccer and keep a 6-foot distance even outdoors.
Outdoor activities that maintain social distancing include taking family walks or bike rides, hiking, boating, fishing, gardening, camping with the family, etc. As long as a 6-foot distance between people is maintained, outdoor activities are encouraged, Anderson said.
Also remember that 10 or more people cannot create a gathering inside or outside, she said.
“We are asking that people practice social distancing regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors,” Anderson said.
The Central District includes Merrick as well as Hall and Hamilton counties.
“We see that as weeks go by, social distancing is becoming more of the standard and people are adapting to the idea of continuously maintaining that 6-foot distance,” the news release says. “It is up to each of us to protect ourselves, our families and each other. Slowing the spread of the virus remains our chief goal."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.