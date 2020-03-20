The Central District Health Department provides updated information on COVID-19 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. It also provides several downloadable resources such as information for parents, school and daycare facilities, businesses, and church and faith organizations in English and Spanish. Click here to access.
The Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information Line is 1-402-552-6645 and is open from 1 a.m. - 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.