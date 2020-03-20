CDHD Logo

The Central District Health Department provides updated information on COVID-19 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. It also provides several downloadable resources such as information for parents, school and daycare facilities, businesses, and church and faith organizations in English and Spanish. Click here to access.

The Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information Line is 1-402-552-6645 and is open from 1 a.m. - 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

