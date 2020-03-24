Grand Island – The Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation have partnered to launch a relief fund, the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund, to help organizations and individuals most in need of assistance.
The fund will open with a very generous lead gift from CHI Health Saint Francis in Grand Island. CHI Health St. Francis President, Ed Hannon announced a $20,000 gift to support efforts by nonprofits to help vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19. Hannon stated
”All of us here at St. Francis want to assist organizations responding to the needs in the our community. We understand that it might be difficult for everyone to make contributions to meet community needs. St. Francis wants to make sure that the great services that are so vital to our community can continue.”
Heartland United Way President, Karen Rathke, stated, “We are concerned about populations most at-risk of losing vital income to support their families, experiencing job loss, and going without basic needs during this quarantine. We will work with and through our nonprofit and community partners to provide critical services and support and where necessary, provide direct assistance to individuals and families.”
An Ad Hoc Advisory Committee is being formed with community leaders that will work with staff from both organizations to advise on the direction and implementation of support to address the needs in the community.
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Melissa DeLaet says, “These are unique times for all of us. The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation recognizes the need in our area and hopes to assist in any way that we can.”
Donations can be made to the fund in the following ways:
· Donate online at HeartlandUnitedWay.org and click on COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund
· Text HEARTLANDUW to 56651 to make a donation to the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund
· Checks may be sent to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation or Heartland United Way
· Donor Advised Funds should be directed to COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund
It is important to note that 100% of all donated funds (less processing fees) will support organizations and individuals impacted by the crisis.
Those in need of immediate assistance can contact United Way’s free information and referral service by calling 2-1-1 or by visiting ne211.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.