Amick Acres and the area of Airport Road and North Road will soon get improvements to mitigate future flooding.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Hall County Board of Supervisors heard from Public Works Director Steve Riehle about drainage improvements his department plans to make to mitigate flooding at Amick Acres near Doniphan, and in the area of Airport Road and North Road just outside the Grand Island city limits.
Riehle said there are 750 acres of ground at Amick Acres that drains into two lakes in the subdivision.
He said one inch of rainfall equals a 12-inch increase in the lakes’ water levels. In August, Amick Acres had 3 inches of rain one night, which meant the lakes’ water levels rose 3 feet.
“Not only was there groundwater in basements in the Amick Acres area, there was also lake water in basements,” Riehle said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, he told the county board that the biggest drainage mitigation project his department plans to do concerns an intercept/bypass. The proposed project would install a 10-foot ditch, and possibly a berm, south of Leisure Lake to near Sunset Drive. Ditches and beams would be installed up and across the roads in the area.
“Under this proposal, it (the ditch and beam) would go under Hilltop Road,” Riehle said. “That is where it shows 42-inch triple corrugated metal pipes at a cost of $19,000. That puts it in the east ditch of Hilltop Road at an estimated cost of $42,900.”
The total estimated cost of the drainage mitigation project for Amick Acres would be $239,700.
“We are trying to find out what our responsibilities are and where we go from here,” Riehle said. “We think the county is going to have to do some surveying work and some additional engineering work to make sure the sizes of the ditches and the culverts make sense.”
He said the Amick Acres Homeowners Association could cover a portion of the cost of the project. It is his understanding that the association intends to ask the Natural Resources District if it can assist monetarily in the project as well.
Supervisor Dick Hartman said if the NRD agrees to provide some funding for the project, it could be “a three-way deal” between the NRD, Hall County and the Amick Acres Homeowners Association. This way, he said, “nobody is going to get killed” in having to spend a large amount of money on the project.
Hartman also suggested using a portion of Hall County’s keno funds to help with the drainage improvement project.
Riehle said with the area of Airport Road and North Road, residents there came to the board after the March flooding to see what the county could do to help. He had meetings with these residents.
“We developed a few ideas on what can be done to help alleviate the situation out at Airport Road and North Road,” he said. “There are two 48-inch culvert pipes going to North Road. I believe those pipes need to be enlarged. And rather than just enlarging those and trying to push that water east and toward the Homestead Drive area, we are going to try to steer water north along the east side of North Road.”
In speaking with property owners in the Airport Road and North Road area, Riehle said, it became apparent that there is a need for driveway culverts. Public Works plans to install driveway culverts at two locations in the area.
He told the county board that work on the drainage mitigation project in the Airport Road and North Road area would begin this fall and continue into the winter by cleaning out the ditches on North Road and installing culverts along the North Road driveways. This winter, Public Works will install a berm along the side of Silver Creek, which ties into Highway 2.
“We are going to continue that berm from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks up to Airport Road to try to keep the water that is in the creek from going through this neighborhood,” Riehle said. “In spring 2020, we want to upsize the culverts under North Road just north of the train tracks and have additional culverts at the Airport Road and North Road intersection. It would take that drainage north instead of trying to push it to the east.”
In other action, the Hall County board:
— Discussed a possible engine brake resolution for about 45 minutes before agreeing to table the matter for two weeks to allow supervisors to have more information on the matter.
— Voted 7-0 to approve a whistleblower policy for Hall County employees.
— Agreed to move forward with a complaint to the Public Service Commission regarding problem railroad crossings.
— Heard David Geier, director of the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program, speak about legislation concerning gaming machines.
