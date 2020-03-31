Hall County Board of Commissioners meetings are suspended until May due to COVID-19.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday not to hold meetings during April and to allow Chairwoman Pam Lancaster to sign any vital documents as needed. If an emergency meeting is needed, the board will meet.
Also on Tuesday, the board heard from Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet, who voiced her concerns about elections in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board voted unanimously to send a letter to the Nebraska secretary of state outlining Hall County’s concerns about the May 12 primary.
Overstreet said she initially had 127 people signed up to be poll workers for the primary election. However, as the coronavirus has continued to spread across the state, Overstreet said more people have called to cancel their plans to be poll workers.
“The people we are losing are the most experienced people who know how to run an election,” she said. “The primary election is far more complex to run than a general election. It is really four elections in one because you have an election for each of the political parties to choose their finalists for the general election.”
Overstreet said she is working with Hall County/Grand Island Emergency Management to recruit poll workers and that she recently spoke with Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover to recruit faculty who are not teaching, as well as high school students ages 16 and older, to help backfill the poll worker positions.
Overstreet said she received a letter, which she read to the board, from poll worker/site manager Dave Plond, who urged the county to petition the state to have an all-mail election due to concerns over COVID-19. He said this would allow voters and poll workers the opportunity to be safe.
“Three quarters of our poll workers, like my wife and I, are in the age range where we are highly susceptible to the virus,” he wrote. “We elect to resign if the current procedure is allowed to take place. We do not want to risk our families to this virus. Young people are also concerned about the virus and do not want to expose them or their families to it.”
Plond said the poll sites, such as churches and schools, could also be at risk if they are allowed to open their buildings to voters for the May 12 primary. He said this may cause the facilities to choose not be a polling site in the future.
Plond said that having poll sites open may also deter voters from going to the polls due to fears over the coronavirus.
Overstreet said due to the 10-person gathering limit, it has become difficult for her office to train poll workers. She said she is working with the city of Grand Island and GITV to broadcast poll worker training on the channel for people to watch before signing up and taking the test to be a poll worker.
Another problem the Hall County Elections Office is facing, Overstreet said, is that early voting is scheduled to start in-person on April 13. She said she has lost half the staff her office recruited to help oversee the process.
“The people who are working now came in to check our conditions before they consented to work,” Overstreet said. “They made sure they were not going to be highly exposed to the public and that we had sanitation and disinfectant — we do.”
Overstreet said that if her office opens its doors for early voting starting April 13, it may have to turn more people away due to the 10-person limit when more people are coming in to request early ballots.
