Sky Park Road bridge could be replaced with a new bridge this year while resurfacing asphalt and replacing culverts will dominate county highway projects.
It is one of several projects identified as part of the Hall County Highway Department’s one- and six-year plans.
Having a plan is required for the county to receive federal aid dollars.
Highway Superintendent Steven Riehle described the plan as “very conservative.”
“It’s not as aggressive for capital improvement projects as it used to be,” he said. “It’s going to be heavy on asphalt resurfacing and culvert replacements.”
The Sky Park Road pony truss bridge, north of Chapman Road and over Silver Creek, was built in 1935.
The bridge fails to meet the county’s three criteria: it has weight restrictions, is fracture-critical and is insufficient for carrying the water coming at it.
“It’s smaller than some of the bigger trusses because it’s a smaller bridge, probably 55 to 60 feet in length,” Riehle told the Regional Planning Commission Wednesday. “It’s one of the last bottlenecks on Silver Creek, as the creek is leaving Hall County.”
He added, “If we get that one we’ll take care of it from a hydraulic standpoint, and we’ll also take care of it from a structural standpoint.”
The project was in last year’s budget and went to the county board, but through the budget process was delayed to save money.
It can be completed this year using federal fund purchase program dollars.
Through the agreement, federal aid dollars are sold to the Nebraska Department of Roads for 90 cents on the dollar, which then can be used without any federal use tied to it.
Bridge money has to be used for bridges, but road money also can be used for bridges.
“For our county, I think it’s good for bridges,” Riehle said. “It’s especially good for road projects because Hall County was about 10 years behind in their share of federal aid funds when they built the Locust Street interchange because that was a big project.”
He added, “Instead of waiting another 14 years, we get around $105,000 a year that we can use on non-federal aid projects.”
The department has more than $183,000 that can be used for bridges, Riehle said.
A contractor would build the bridge, and the county would do such tasks as the demolition and grading, painting and erection of bridge rails.
“It works out very well because they push us and we push them,” he said. “We put together a project pretty quick using our local forces for the local work and their forces for building the bridge.”
Hall County also plans on replacing a timber bridge on North 70th Road, south of Highway 2, with a concrete box culvert.
The project will use county bridge match program funds from the Nebraska Transportation Innovation Act.
“Some of the scoring for that program was based on how many bridges you have that are structurally deficient and what condition they’re in and what condition all the other bridges are in,” Riehle explained. “Unfortunately for Hall County we take pretty good care of our bridges, so we don’t score very well that way, but we did get $55,000 for that project.”
A drainage study and improvement project for the North and Airport roads area is also on the department’s agenda.
The project is being done in cooperation with Central Platte Natural Resources Department.
“That area had some flooding in 2005, 2008 and twice in 2019,” Riehle said. “It’s downstream of Highway 2 and that area of Airport and North Road benefitted from the flood control project. It would have been a lot worst if not for that project, but there are still things we can do for that neighborhood to help.”
The plan will be brought before Hall County Commissioners at their July 21 meeting, and then must be certified by the Nebraska Department of Roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.