Hall County Juvenile Services may be moving to the county-owned Federal Building at the corner of Second and Locusts streets.
Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Pamela Lancaster said the move would help accommodate the space that District 9 Juvenile Probation needs.
“They will be assigned four additional officers. The state pays for the officers, and we must supply the space,” Lancaster said. “They simply don’t have any room.”
Juvenile Probation and Juvenile Services share an address, 117 E. First St., with the public defender’s office.
The Federal Building, 203 W. Second St., holds the Hall County attorney’s office, as well as child support.
Except for juvenile probation, all are overseen by the county attorney.
The county would prefer not to extend the county attorney’s overview to a third site, such as the Hall County Courthouse Annex.
Moving juvenile services, and its juvenile diversion program, to the Federal Building would allow juvenile probation to remain where it is and meet its space needs.
“In discussions it came up that perhaps moving the juvenile diversion office to the Federal Building, where the county attorney has child support, would condense his operations to two buildings,” Lancaster said.
Hall County Attorney Martin Klein supported the move.
“I think it makes sense for us to consider moving the juvenile diversion office to the Federal Building to consolidate my office into two locations instead of three, which will then also allow juvenile probation to be where it is,” Klein said.
He added, “For what it’s worth, I think it’s a good idea personally.”
Juvenile Services Director Randy See expressed understanding for the county’s plan.
“We’re really happy with where we’re at right now. It’s a good space for us. It works really well for our program,” See said. “But we understand that if there’s requirements within the county and things need to be done differently, we’ll make the best of that.”
An architect will be hired to evaluate the space, which likely will have to be renovated.
The cost has not been determined.
Juvenile services occupies a 1,700-square-foot space and would move to the main floor’s vacant 3,000-square-foot space.
“There’s going to need to be remodeling and walls are going to need to be moved,” Klein said. “We looked at some of that space and how that’s going to work.”
The Federal Building space also has a kitchen and break room area, as well as a large conference room, which would not need renovation.
No decisions have been finalized.
County commissioners on Tuesday approved consulting with an architect to determine the costs of such a move.
“If those designs come back and it’s not going to work or it’s going to be too costly, then another plan is going to have to be in,” See said. “We won’t know until after an architect has been hired and drawn up some preliminary designs of what that would look like.”
