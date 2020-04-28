Hall County commissioners Tuesday discussed implementing a total spending freeze on county expenses because of coronavirus related concerns.
The commissioners met via Zoom video conference.
District 6 Commissioner Gary Quandt proposed the action based on conversations he said he’d had with District 3 Commissioner Dick Hartman.
“Keno funds are going down. Lodging tax is almost nil. Our ag valuations are going to be down. Sales taxes are going to be down,” he said. “With all the people who are unemployed in Grand Island and Hall County, we’ve got so many businesses closed right now and who knows when they’re going to open up... a lot of the government entities are making some of the cuts so at the end of the year we might have some carryover to fill the deficit we’re going to have at the beginning of the year.”
He added, “Maybe until the end of the year it wouldn’t hurt to have some type of spending cap.”
Pamela Lancaster, District 4 commissioner and board chair, said she expects to see a greater impact on county finances next year.
Lancaster said she has heard concerns from business leaders on whether valuation rates will be affected by reduced incomes or having no income at all during the pandemic.
“I would anticipate at least slowly that our taxes will come in, if people are able to pay them at all,” she said. “Do I anticipate there will be a reflection in the amount of money people will have to pay their taxes? I do.”
Quandt suggested limiting expenses to $500 with board approval.
Hartman called for a total freeze on expenses.
“No extra nothing,” he said. “You pay the wages, what we got to pay to operate. That’s going to make a lot of people happy, because things are tough. I don’t care if it’s 15 cents. We’re going to cut them off.”
Already in place are policies on expenses. Department heads must first come to the board if they need to replace an employee, for example. Expenses over $1,000 and bids over $5,000 must also first be approved by the board.
Jane Richardson, District 5 commissioner, spoke against a cap, citing expenses they’ve had to approve in response to coronavirus, such as protective dividers and windows.
“There’s just going to be a lot of these things that come up that are the cost of business,” she said. “We’re all common sense adults and I don’t think this is necessary. It would just complicate things further.”
Butch Hurst, District 1 commissioner, suggested trusting the judgment of department heads.
“They should be able to come up with things they absolutely have to have and things they don’t,” he said. “We could put a limit, but where do you draw the line? We’re going to spend all day long approving $50 and $75 claims? It just doesn’t make sense.”
Ron Peterson, District 7 commissioner, also spoke against implementing a cap.
“To get to the point where we micromanage for $500 or whatever, it seems to me we have other things we can do that would help save the county money that would be more effective,” he said.
Commissioners approved issuing a directive to all department heads and elected and appointed officials stating “that essential purchases are all that they should be making at this time,” Lancaster said, emphasizing that those expenses will be scrutinized by the board.
The motion passed, with only Hartman voting against it.
“We’ll see how this goes,” Lancaster said, “and if this is adequate as far as a directive, that’ll be great.”
In other business:
— Commissioners approved new security windows for the clerk of the district court and clerk magistrate offices.
“We had to order a speaker system for the district clerk’s office because the counters are wide there and when we finished closing off the window completely they would have trouble understanding, especially when they have other dialects there, other languages,” Loren Humphrey, building and grounds director, explained.
— Commissioners also approved letters to Nebraska’s federal legislators seeking support for both a holiday from federal income tax for first responders, as well as COVID-19 3.5 recovery funds.
“The counties were not included that I can tell in this last amount of money, but we’re still staying on top of it,” Lancaster said. “We’re going to try to have them include counties at some point, at some level.”
She added, “We hope we can get some if there is another round.”
Commissioners voted to cancel their May 12 meeting so the space could be used fully for the May 12 primary election.
Their next regular meeting is scheduled to be held on May 26.
