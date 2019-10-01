The Hall County Highway Department will be getting improvements to its building thanks to votes by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.
The board voted 7-0, in two separate votes, to approve issuing requests for proposals (RFPs) for a shop ventilation system and hydraulic doors for truck sheds for the building located at 2900 W. Second St. It also set the bid opening for the former at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 15, and for the latter at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 29.
In a memo to the county board, listed in its meeting agenda, Public Works Director Steve Riehle said the fiscal 2019-20 budget includes $500,000 in the building and land reserve fund for renovations to the Highway Department building.
Riehle said an “important part” of the shop ventilation system is that the thermostat can be controlled.
“So if it is hot in there, it can kick on,” he said. “Or, if we need it for air quality control, it can be manually controlled. It goes through the wiring and the switch is on the shop ventilation system.”
Supervisor Gary Quandt asked if there would be any specifications drawn up for the RFP for the ventilation system.
Riehle said the ventilation system is “designed to provide ventilation in the shop area only.” The bid form listed in the meeting agenda said the system “shall consist of an exhaust fan with weather hood, motorized damper, thermostatically and manually controlled, wiring, etc., to control temperature in the shop for approximately four air changes per hour.”
With the hydraulic doors, he said, only the Grand Island and Wood River shops still have sliding doors. He added new hydraulic doors are needed for the department as the truck shed is not currently wide enough to fit trucks through.
“What we have now is five doors that are not wide enough for a truck,” Riehle said. “So when you back a truck in there, you have to put it in one way and then another way to get your plow in there and fit inside the door panels. You do not always have the right swing with your truck when you do that, so the columns get beat up. We would like to take those columns out of there and make it freestanding. Those doors can do that.”
The board also discussed issuing an additional RFP for shop floor repair at the Highway Department building. However, Quandt requested the agenda item be pulled and brought back in two weeks to allow for better specifications for the RFP. The board agreed to do so.
Riehle said there is a 40-foot by 60-foot section of shop floor that needs repair and will be removed. A traverse trench drain will be installed and will tie into the existing drain system and existing floor drains. It will also replace the 8-inch-thick concrete floor with class “47B” reinforced concrete.
In other action, the board:
- Voted 7-0 to appoint Gary Jacobson to the Hall County Weed Board.
- Voted 7-0 to use equipment and improvement reserve funds for a video cameras project for the Hall County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.