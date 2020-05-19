Region 3 Behavioral Health System requested $27,103 in matching funds Tuesday from Hall County to be able to meet a funding shortfall.
The one-time funds would help Region 3 through its current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“We’re seeing a significant increase in the utilization of mental health and substance use disorder services,” Regional Administrator Beth Baxter told the Hall County Board of Commissioners. “Out of the six behavioral health regions, four of us are experiencing the same type of increase.”
The commissioners approved the request unanimously.
The funds will be drawn from this year’s county budget and come from its miscellaneous items account, county board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said.
“Under these circumstances, like so many other things, these people are hurting so badly and requesting services to the point where Region 3 is out of money,” Lancaster said. “But they found additional funds to help people who are really suffering mentally over this whole pandemic.”
Region 3 serves those who are indigent, uninsured or underinsured. Through its network of providers, it served more than 5,800 individuals last year.
The increase in usage is partly a result of last year’s flooding, but has been further burdened this year by the coronavirus.
The Behavioral Health Services Act requires counties to match certain state general funds, Baxter said.
“In working with the state, we asked them if they could identify other funds that didn’t require match and they were able to identify some federal funds, so we don’t have to match those dollars, but the majority are those state general funds,” she said.
Baxter expects the increase in demand will continue through next year and another shortfall is likely.
There will be some relief, though, with October’s Medicaid expansion.
“We will see some individuals who historically we paid for their services through the region move over, because of the expanded criteria, to the Medicaid system,” she said.
Region 3 is also working with the state on three federal disaster grants, including one related specifically to the coronavirus.
“We will get additional dollars there that are focused historically on the population we serve and then another more expanded population,” Baxter said.
Relief is also expected for health care workers who might need counseling from dealing with the coronavirus on a daily basis.
