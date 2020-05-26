COVID-19 and flooding dominated discussion during the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Residents of the Amick Acres subdivision in Doniphan met with the board to discuss the status of a joint water drainage project. The residents reported the diversion built by the homeowners association had been completed in mid-March, but the county has not completed its portion of the project. This resulted in flooding following the heavy rain of the past four days.
“Since the middle of March, the county has been in charge of the project,” Amick Acres resident Larry Mulligan said. “There has been no changes to the conditions of the ditch and the culverts have not been built.”
After the Amick Acres subdivision completed its improvements, the county was responsible to build three additional culverts in the area of Hilltop Road.
“When you start something and you are that close to having it out of your hair, it is nice to have that done,” Mulligan said.
Commissioner Dick Hartman said that he had instructed County Engineer Steve Riehle to complete the project as soon as possible and asked the residents to notify the board once the project had been completed.
Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund provided an update regarding COVID-19 within Hall County and information regarding directed health measures issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Rosenlund said that the current numbers of new cases within Hall County shows improvement and will allow for the beginning of phase 1 reopening on June 1.
“The state is currently in phase 2,” he said. “We hope to go on a month-to-month basis. If the numbers stay good, we can hopefully move to phase 2 in July.”
Rosenlund also reiterated the fact that all DHMs are enforceable by law and assured the board that each DHM is tailored specifically to the districts it covers.
He finished his time with the board by thanking them for their support and pointing to the 40th anniversary of the June 3, 1980, tornadoes as a way of showing the resiliency of Hall County.
“There have been a lot of sacrifices made over the last few months,” Rosenlund said. “I am thankful for the sacrifices and flexibility of everyone. We just need to be patient.”
Commissioner Jane Richardson thanked Rosenlund and said she looks forward to June 1 when the process of reopening can begin.
County Attorney Marty Klein also met with the commissioners to discuss return-to-work procedures for the county attorney’s office. Klein said his staff has enjoyed the ability to accomplish its responsibilities remotely, and he asked that he be given permission to oversee return-to-work procedures.
During the discussion, multiple local attorneys met with the board to voice concerns regarding the mandated return to pre-COVID-19 court procedures on June 1. Concerns centered on the sanitation of courtrooms and the lack of coronavirus prevention measures in the proposed procedures.
Hall County Facilities Director Loren "Doone" Humphrey relayed to the board and attorneys that precautions have been put in place.
“We are using a virus-cide that kills the virus in 10 minutes on surfaces,” Humphrey said. “We are trying to stay ahead of it.”
He also indicated that the county has about 4,000 masks, with 2,000 at the courthouse for distribution once the building reopens.
Local attorneys also said they believe it is within a judge’s jurisdiction to require specific health measures in a courtroom if deemed necessary.
“There is an opportunity for the board to make its mark,” local attorney Jerrod Jaeger said. “The board needs to work with judges to ensure how to properly protect individuals.”
The board thanked the attorneys and moved into discussion of all public county buildings.
The board voted to reopen the Hall County Administration Building on June 15 and have a soft reopening of county buildings over the course of the next two months. During the reopening process, on the advice of Lancaster, the commissioners determined social distancing measures could not be made mandatory, but would be strongly recommended.
For the record
— The board voted to resume physical meetings on June 23, ahead of the July 1 ending date for Zoom meetings set by state officials.
— A proposal to modify job descriptions of three positions within the Public Works Department was approved; however, the board tabled discussion on the modification of pay ranges for the positions until June 9.
— The board approved payment of dues to the Midland Area Agency on Aging. It also accepted corrections and public works/roads grievances and the hiring of attorneys and hearing officers for both.
— The commissioners also met as the Board of Equalization to hold a hearing regarding a denied 2019 Homestead Exemption application of an individual. The individual had previously received the exemption each of the past three years, but had been unable to submit the application on time for medical reasons. The board elected to accept the application.
