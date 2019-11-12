Engine braking is now banned in Hall County within a one-mile jurisdiction of its communities.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Hall County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 to approve a resolution that prohibits engine braking — sometimes referred to as Jake braking — within a one-mile jurisdiction of communities in the county. Supervisors Dick Hartman and Butch Hurst voted no.
Jake braking is defined in the county’s resolution as the act of using “a device that converts a power-producing engine into a power-absorbing air compressor, resulting in a net energy loss.”
Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said what she got from feedback was that the county is trying to balance the interest of the public in terms of noise control with the districts supervisors serve.
“The resolution gives you background of how we get where we are going, but the goal is to implement a resolution that prohibits unmuffled engine brakes,” she said. “Along with that, there has been a map that was put out that included a one-mile radius and that was an update from the prior version that had a two-mile radius boundary. This is an option to work on noise reduction. We are attempting to get that in there.”
Supervisor Jane Richardson said the resolution would “just be a tool” to avoid having truckers use their Jake brakes within a one-mile jurisdiction of communities in Hall County.
“We obviously do not have the manpower to adequately enforce this as we are shorthanded,” she said. “So it would be more of a complaint-type situation. At least it would give us a tool to be able to enforce this (engine brake ban).”
Cindy Johnson and Tonya Brown, both with Grow Grand Island, presented the proposal to the county board at its Sept. 17 meeting, saying the organization discussed the engine brake ban as a quality-of-life issue for Hall County. Supervisor Gary Quandt said the approved resolution addresses this.
“We are not trying to put the farmers or the truckers out of business,” he said. “There is going to be a compromise between the two. People have a right to live in Hall County and they need to be able to sleep at night.”
Hall County Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said in Cairo, the village has increased its fine, which she believes has caused truckers “to pay attention” and not use their Jake brakes within the village’s jurisdiction. She added the fine “needs to be enough so that it matters,” rather than having truckers Jake brake, pay a small fine and continue to use their Jake brake.
Supervisor Ron Peterson emphasized the one-mile jurisdiction would not impact trucks going to and from the Bosselman Travel Center near Highway 281 and Interstate 80.
Mike Dobesh of Wood River raised concerns about safety issues that would come as a result of truckers not being able to use their Jake brake.
“I don’t have a problem with the small communities,” he said of the communities having existing ordinances prohibiting unmuffled engine braking within their jurisdictions. “But when you talk about your main thoroughfares where you have the most idiots who seem to ‘like to commit suicide’ by pulling in front of you, it is a real safety issue.”
Tony Eynetich questioned the county board on how law enforcement would know if a trucker had to use its engine brake to avoid an accident when it receives a complaint about its usage.
“How is that person (complaining) going to know that somebody didn’t pull out in front of them (trucker), which caused them to use their Jake brake?” he said. “You are talking 50,000, 60,000 or 80,000 pounds. If somebody pulls out in front of them and they are going out at 2 a.m. and rattling somebody’s windows because somebody is pulling out in front of them, if law enforcement gets a call, how do they know if this is the case?”
Dobesh also questioned whether law enforcement was going to be able to enforce the engine braking ban on “every street in every little town” in Hall County.
Hurst, a former Grand Island police officer, said in an interview following the vote that in his years in law enforcement, to his knowledge there had not been a single citation written for an engine brake violation. Sheriff Rick Conrad said that he has personally never issued a citation for an engine brake violation, but that his department has written some.
“I bet if you check with the courts, in the city of Grand Island, there has never been a ticket for Jake braking,” Hurst said. “I think that the sheriff’s department and the police department have a lot of other things to do than chase down air brake violators.”
Dobesh raised concerns about how local law enforcement would be able to enforce the resolution. He said there needs to be signage specifically stating engine braking is prohibited in the area of the one-mile jurisdiction.
“Unless I see a sign, if I get a ticket, I am going to say, ‘I didn’t see it, I didn’t know (about) it and I’m going to fight it,’” Dobesh said.
Peterson said that in order for Hall County to put any signs on a state highway stating engine braking is prohibited, it would need to get permission from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to do so.
Hurst said when it comes to the area of JBS — which has been an area of concern with engine brake usage — the city of Grand Island currently has an ordinance prohibiting engine braking there. The city ordinance, 22-76.1, states that any driver operating a vehicle weighing 7,000 pounds or more that attempts to use a Jake brake to stop shall be in violation of the law.
Dobesh questioned why the city of Grand Island’s code enforcement doesn’t have a larger presence near JBS to enforce the city’s Jake brake ban.
Despite the resolution being approved, Hurst said the approved resolution is “going to be tough to enforce.”
“I just think we are trying to please some people,” he said. “The trains have caused a lot more problems than anything else and we are worried about air brakes.”
